Elon Musk says he will launch rival to Microsoft-backed ChatGPT

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon
Musk said on Monday he will launch an artificial intelligence
(AI) platform that he calls "TruthGPT" to challenge the
offerings from Microsoft and Google.
He criticised Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the firm behind
chatbot sensation ChatGPT, of "training the AI to lie" and said
OpenAI has now become a "closed source", "for-profit"
organisation "closely allied with Microsoft".
He also accused Larry Page, co-founder of Google, of not
taking AI safety seriously.
"I'm going to start something which I call 'TruthGPT', or a
maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of
the universe," Musk said in an interview with Fox News Channel's
Tucker Carlson aired on Monday.
He said TruthGPT "might be the best path to safety" that
would be "unlikely to annihilate humans".
"It's simply starting late. But I will try to create a third
option," Musk said.
Musk, OpenAI, Microsoft and Page did not immediately respond
to Reuters' requests for comment.
Musk has been poaching AI researchers from Alphabet Inc's
Google to launch a startup to rival OpenAI, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Musk last month registered a firm named X.AI Corp,
incorporated in Nevada, according to a state filing. The firm
listed Musk as the sole director and Jared Birchall, the
managing director of Musk's family office, as a secretary.
'CIVILIZATIONAL DESTRUCTION'
The move came even after Musk and a group of artificial
intelligence experts and industry executives called for a
six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than
OpenAI's newly launched GPT-4, citing potential risks to
society.
Musk also reiterated his warnings about AI during the
interview with Carlson, saying "AI is more dangerous than, say,
mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car
production" according to the excerpts.
"It has the potential of civilizational destruction," he
said.
He said, for example, that a super intelligent AI can write
incredibly well and potentially manipulate public opinions.
He tweeted over the weekend that he had met with former U.S.
President Barack Obama when he was president and told him that
Washington needed to "encourage AI regulation".
Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015, but he stepped down from the
company's board in 2018. In 2019, he tweeted that he left OpenAI
because he had to focus on Tesla and SpaceX.
He also tweeted at that time that other reasons for his
departure from OpenAI were, "Tesla was competing for some of the
same people as OpenAI & I didn’t agree with some of what OpenAI
team wanted to do."
Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has also become CEO of
Twitter, a social media platform he bought for $44 billion last
year.
In the interview with Fox News, Musk said he recently valued
Twitter at "less than half" of the acquisition price.
In January, Microsoft Corp announced a further
multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI, intensifying
competition with rival Google and fueling the race to attract AI
funding in Silicon Valley.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Sheila Dang; Additional reporting
by Krystal Hu and Anna Tong; Editing by Chris Reese, Josie Kao,
Jamie Freed and Sonali Paul)