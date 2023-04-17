Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:32 2023-04-17 pm EDT
288.48 USD   -0.11%
05:45pTechnology Shares Climb With AI in Focus -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:37pElon Musk says he will launch rival to Microsoft-backed ChatGPT
RE
04:50pAlphabet Shares Fall as Search-Engine, AI Competition Mount for Google
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elon Musk says he will launch rival to Microsoft-backed ChatGPT

04/17/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he will launch an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that he calls "TruthGPT" to challenge the offerings from Microsoft and Google.

He criticised Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the firm behind chatbot sensation ChatGPT, of "training the AI to lie" and said OpenAI has now become a "closed source", "for-profit" organisation "closely allied with Microsoft".

He also accused Larry Page, co-founder of Google, of not taking AI safety seriously.

"I'm going to start something which I call 'TruthGPT', or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe," Musk said in an interview with Fox News Channel's Tucker Carlson aired on Monday.

He said TruthGPT "might be the best path to safety" that would be "unlikely to annihilate humans".

"It's simply starting late. But I will try to create a third option," Musk said.

Musk, OpenAI, Microsoft and Page did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Musk has been poaching AI researchers from Alphabet Inc's Google to launch a startup to rival OpenAI, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Musk last month registered a firm named X.AI Corp, incorporated in Nevada, according to a state filing. The firm listed Musk as the sole director and Jared Birchall, the managing director of Musk's family office, as a secretary.

'CIVILIZATIONAL DESTRUCTION'

The move came even after Musk and a group of artificial intelligence experts and industry executives called for a six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than OpenAI's newly launched GPT-4, citing potential risks to society.

Musk also reiterated his warnings about AI during the interview with Carlson, saying "AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production" according to the excerpts.

"It has the potential of civilizational destruction," he said.

He said, for example, that a super intelligent AI can write incredibly well and potentially manipulate public opinions.

He tweeted over the weekend that he had met with former U.S. President Barack Obama when he was president and told him that Washington needed to "encourage AI regulation".

Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015, but he stepped down from the company's board in 2018. In 2019, he tweeted that he left OpenAI because he had to focus on Tesla and SpaceX.

He also tweeted at that time that other reasons for his departure from OpenAI were, "Tesla was competing for some of the same people as OpenAI & I didn’t agree with some of what OpenAI team wanted to do."

Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has also become CEO of Twitter, a social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year.

In the interview with Fox News, Musk said he recently valued Twitter at "less than half" of the acquisition price.

In January, Microsoft Corp announced a further multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI, intensifying competition with rival Google and fueling the race to attract AI funding in Silicon Valley. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Sheila Dang; Additional reporting by Krystal Hu and Anna Tong; Editing by Chris Reese, Josie Kao, Jamie Freed and Sonali Paul)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.66% 105.97 Delayed Quote.20.11%
FOX CORPORATION 1.74% 33.99 Delayed Quote.11.92%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.93% 288.8 Delayed Quote.20.42%
TESLA, INC. 1.10% 187.04 Delayed Quote.51.84%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
05:45pTechnology Shares Climb With AI in Focus -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:37pElon Musk says he will launch rival to Microsoft-backed ChatGPT
RE
04:50pAlphabet Shares Fall as Search-Engine, AI Competition Mount for Google
MT
04:20pWall St ends higher; investors await earnings, Fed cues
RE
04:00pWall St edges up; investors await earnings, Fed cues
RE
03:47pSector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Late Afternoon
MT
03:10pSouth Africa Competition Regulator Gives Go-Ahead to Microsoft's Proposed Acquisition o..
MT
02:39pWall St slips as investors await earnings, Fed cues
RE
02:13pSector Update: Tech Stocks Dropping in Afternoon Trading
MT
12:43pAlphabet Shares Fall as Search-Engine, AI Competition Mount for Google
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 209 B - -
Net income 2023 69 224 M - -
Net cash 2023 68 021 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,2x
Yield 2023 0,94%
Capitalization 2 150 B 2 150 B -
EV / Sales 2023 9,96x
EV / Sales 2024 8,84x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 288,80 $
Average target price 300,65 $
Spread / Average Target 4,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION20.42%2 129 970
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.33.56%58 617
SYNOPSYS INC.19.54%58 131
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.73%54 547
SEA LIMITED60.52%47 336
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION28.64%42 423
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer