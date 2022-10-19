Advanced search
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:12 2022-10-19 pm EDT
234.95 USD   -1.49%
Equities close lower as rise in yields overshadows earnings
Defenders Beware : A case for post-ransomware investigations
Equities close lower as rise in yields overshadows earnings

10/19/2022 | 04:00pm EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hits highest since July 2008

*

Netflix jumps after reversing customer losses

*

Procter & Gamble, Travelers post upbeat earnings

*

PHLX Housing Index falls on weak U.S. housing data

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks snapped a two-day streak of gains on Wednesday as weakness in shares of Abbott Laboratories and a rise in Treasury yields sapped momentum from the current earnings season and outweighed a surge in Netflix Inc shares.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note touched its highest level in more than 14 years as soft housing data did little to alter expectations the Federal Reserve will remain aggressive in hiking interest rates as it attempts to wrestle down stubbornly high inflation.

The rise in yields weighed on rate-sensitive names like real estate stocks and megacap growth names such as Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc. Energy was the sole major S&P sector to end the session in positive territory.

Abbott Laboratories tumbled after reporting lower-than-expected growth in international medical device sales, hit by a strong dollar and supply challenges in China.

Netflix shares, however, jumped after it attracted 2.4 million new subscribers worldwide in the third quarter, more than double the consensus forecast, and guided for 4.5 million additions by year-end.

"The bonds are just weighing so heavily on it ... it’s a shame to see good earnings be wasted," said JJ Kinahan, CEO of IG North America in Chicago.

"Ultimately earnings drives stocks but when they are being overshadowed it is tough to have that optimism, but ultimately good earnings will lead to stocks going higher, it is a matter of how much the macroeconomic picture is going to continue to hurt those earnings."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 24.09 points, or 0.65%, to end at 3,695.89 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 89.45 points, or 0.82%, to 10,684.07. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.73 points, or 0.28%, to 30,439.07.

Fed officials have largely been in sync in their public comments about the need to be aggressive in raising rates to tackle inflation. On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said job market demand remains strong and underlying inflation pressures probably have not peaked yet.

The Fed's "Beige Book" survey of economic activity showed firms noted price pressures remained elevated, although there was some easing in several districts, while the labor market showed some signs of cooling.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise rates by 75 basis points for the fourth straight time at its November meeting.

The Fed's effect on the housing market continues to grow. Housing starts, a measure of new residential construction, dropped 8.1% in September in the latest sign of the economy losing steam.

The PHLX Housing Index stumbled, marking another sector unlikely to help stocks reverse months of declines, with the three main U.S. indexes still mired in bear markets.

Dow components Procter & Gamble Co and Travelers Companies Inc both rose after the companies posted better-than expected quarterly profit.

Third-quarter profit growth expectations for S&P 500 companies have edged up to 3% from 2.8% on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv data, still well below the 11.1% increase forecast at the start of July.

Tesla Inc advanced ahead of its earnings due after the bell, with focus on any weakness in demand that is starting to weigh on the auto industry.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.50% 115.065 Delayed Quote.-30.21%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.13% 236.365 Delayed Quote.-29.37%
NETFLIX, INC. 12.26% 271.93 Delayed Quote.-60.02%
TESLA, INC. 0.54% 221.8099 Delayed Quote.-37.49%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 219 B - -
Net income 2023 75 704 M - -
Net cash 2023 74 228 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,6x
Yield 2023 1,10%
Capitalization 1 779 B 1 779 B -
EV / Sales 2023 7,77x
EV / Sales 2024 6,66x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 238,50 $
Average target price 326,93 $
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-29.37%1 778 707
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-47.17%51 355
SYNOPSYS INC.-20.69%44 691
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-33.86%44 676
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-16.52%42 603
SEA LIMITED-76.00%30 160