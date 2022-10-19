Equities close lower as rise in yields overshadows earnings

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hits highest since July 2008
Netflix jumps after reversing customer losses
Procter & Gamble, Travelers post upbeat earnings
PHLX Housing Index falls on weak U.S. housing data
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks snapped a
two-day streak of gains on Wednesday as weakness in shares of
Abbott Laboratories and a rise in Treasury yields sapped
momentum from the current earnings season and outweighed a surge
in Netflix Inc shares.
The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note
touched its highest level in more than 14 years as soft housing
data did little to alter expectations the Federal Reserve will
remain aggressive in hiking interest rates as it attempts to
wrestle down stubbornly high inflation.
The rise in yields weighed on rate-sensitive names like real
estate stocks and megacap growth names such as
Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc. Energy
was the sole major S&P sector to end the session in
positive territory.
Abbott Laboratories tumbled after reporting
lower-than-expected growth in international medical device
sales, hit by a strong dollar and supply challenges in China.
Netflix shares, however, jumped after it attracted 2.4
million new subscribers worldwide in the third quarter, more
than double the consensus forecast, and guided for 4.5 million
additions by year-end.
"The bonds are just weighing so heavily on it ... it’s a
shame to see good earnings be wasted," said JJ Kinahan, CEO of
IG North America in Chicago.
"Ultimately earnings drives stocks but when they are being
overshadowed it is tough to have that optimism, but ultimately
good earnings will lead to stocks going higher, it is a matter
of how much the macroeconomic picture is going to continue to
hurt those earnings."
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 24.09
points, or 0.65%, to end at 3,695.89 points, while the Nasdaq
Composite lost 89.45 points, or 0.82%, to 10,684.07. The
Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.73 points, or 0.28%,
to 30,439.07.
Fed officials have largely been in sync in their public
comments about the need to be aggressive in raising rates to
tackle inflation. On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Bank of
Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said job market demand
remains strong and underlying inflation pressures probably have
not peaked yet.
The Fed's "Beige Book" survey of economic activity showed
firms noted price pressures remained elevated, although there
was some easing in several districts, while the labor market
showed some signs of cooling.
The U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise rates by
75 basis points for the fourth straight time at its November
meeting.
The Fed's effect on the housing market continues to grow.
Housing starts, a measure of new residential construction,
dropped 8.1% in September in the latest sign of the economy
losing steam.
The PHLX Housing Index stumbled, marking another
sector unlikely to help stocks reverse months of declines, with
the three main U.S. indexes still mired in bear markets.
Dow components Procter & Gamble Co and Travelers
Companies Inc both rose after the companies posted
better-than expected quarterly profit.
Third-quarter profit growth expectations for S&P 500
companies have edged up to 3% from 2.8% on Tuesday, according to
Refinitiv data, still well below the 11.1% increase forecast at
the start of July.
Tesla Inc advanced ahead of its earnings due after
the bell, with focus on any weakness in demand that is starting
to weigh on the auto industry.
