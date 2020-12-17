Log in
Exclusive: Microsoft breached in suspected Russian hack using SolarWinds -sources

12/17/2020 | 05:57pm EST
A Microsoft logo is seen next to a cloud in Los Angeles

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Microsoft was hacked as part of the suspected Russian campaign that has hit multiple U.S. government agencies by taking advantage of the widespread use of software from SolarWinds Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.

As with networking management software by SolarWinds, Microsoft's own products were then used to further the attacks on others, the people said.

It was not immediately clear how many Microsoft users were affected by the tainted products. The Department of Homeland Security, which said earlier Thursday that the hackers used multiple methods of entry, is continuing to investigate.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Chris Sanders and Lisa Shumaker)

By Joseph Menn


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.06% 219.42 Delayed Quote.39.14%
SOLARWINDS CORPORATION -2.38% 17.6 Delayed Quote.-2.80%
