(Alliance News) - FAE Technology Spa announced Monday that it has finalized an agreement with Ray Ozzie, who assumes the role of group Technology Advisor.

The U.S.-based entrepreneur and innovator, formerly chief technical officer and chief software architect at Microsoft from 2005 to 2010 and now founder and CEO of Blues Wireless, will support the group in expanding its business model, with a focus on opportunities in the edge computing and artificial intelligence markets.

Ray Ozzie will directly provide technology advisory services to the company's management in order to seize the growing opportunities in the market.

"Through this strategic partnership, FAE Technology aims to strengthen its position nationally and internationally, continuing to contribute to the technological advancement of sectors in which electronics plays a decisive role," the company specified in a note.

FAE Technology's stock ended up 0.9 percent at EUR3.52 per share.

