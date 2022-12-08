Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:36 2022-12-08 pm EST
247.48 USD   +1.27%
03:34pActivision Blizzard's CEO Says Acquisition by Microsoft Will Take Place Despite FTC Efforts
DJ
03:15pFTC Sues to Block Microsoft's $69 Billion Acquisition of Activision
MT
02:36pUS sues to block Microsoft buyout of gaming giant Activision
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FTC Issues Complaint to Block Microsoft Deal to Buy Activision Blizzard

12/08/2022 | 02:29pm EST
By Will Feuer


The Federal Trade Commission is seeking to block Microsoft Corp.'s $75 billion purchase of video-game developer Activision Blizzard Inc.

In a complaint issued Thursday, the FTC alleged that Microsoft has a record of buying and using valuable gaming content to suppress competition from rival consoles. The FTC pointed to the company's 2020 deal to buy ZeniMax, parent company of Bethesda Softworks. Microsoft later made several of Bethesda's titles exclusive to the company and withheld them from rivals like Sony Group Corp.'s Playstation.

"Microsoft has already shown that it can and will withhold content from its gaming rivals," said Holly Vedova, Director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition. "Today we seek to stop Microsoft from gaining control over a leading independent game studio and using it to harm competition in multiple dynamic and fast-growing gaming markets."


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-22 1429ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. -1.36% 74.875 Delayed Quote.14.13%
DYNAMIC HOLDING CO., LTD. 1.15% 17.55 End-of-day quote.-22.52%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.17% 247.16 Delayed Quote.-27.34%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -1.93% 10665 Delayed Quote.-24.87%
