    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/09 12:04:09 pm EDT
266.21 USD   -3.10%
FedEx has 'lucrative backdoor' to bigger role in e-commerce, says Citi

05/09/2022 | 11:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A FedEx vehicle is driven in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - FedEx Corp can boost its profit by $1 billion annually if the delivery giant leverages its ShopRunner buyout and its partnership with Microsoft to deepen its e-commerce presence and cater directly to customers, Citigroup analysts said on Monday.

The brokerage's report, which also said the company could nearly double its share price in four years from current levels, comes as FedEx struggles with slowing growth after a pandemic-fueled surge in online shipments.

"FedEx could become ecommerce's universal shopping cart by augmenting ShopRunner's hundreds of merchant partners to thousands, and building a base of millions of subscribers that would get free expedited shipping," Citigroup analyst Christian Wetherbee said on Monday.

Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx acquired e-commerce platform ShopRunner in 2020, while entering into a partnership with Microsoft Corp earlier this year.

"By leveraging ShopRunner assets through incremental technology investments with its partner Microsoft, we think FedEx can make itself a bigger part of the checkout process, increasing its role in the ecommerce sales experience," the analyst said.

Wetherbee said currently consumers have little or no choice over which company delivers the products they have bought online.

In March, FedEx posted lower-than-expected quarterly earnings, hit by ongoing labor woes and the Omicron outbreak, and said second-half ground margins would miss internal targets.

FedEx's shares were flat at about $208 in early trade on Monday. They have lost nearly 20% of their value this year, through Friday's close.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -3.35% 49.85 Delayed Quote.-14.52%
FEDEX CORPORATION -1.18% 207.7572 Delayed Quote.-18.72%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.90% 266.695 Delayed Quote.-18.31%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 199 B - -
Net income 2022 73 216 M - -
Net cash 2022 63 054 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 0,89%
Capitalization 2 055 B 2 055 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,0x
EV / Sales 2023 8,63x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 274,73 $
Average target price 364,20 $
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Matthias Troyer Partner Research Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-18.31%2 074 310
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.50%57 798
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-46.95%54 075
SEA LIMITED-65.94%45 848
SYNOPSYS INC.-25.45%43 226
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-21.45%41 198