STORY: :: Flight disruptions continue for travelers in India following Friday's global cyber outage

:: July 20, 2024

:: New Delhi, India

"My flight is delayed. I am travelling to London. So, I got a delay of around half an hour at the moment, but not sure how long it will take."

:: Mumbai, India

"We had to wait here all the night. So, I have got the ticket now but it was really tough."

:: Chennai, India

One traveler at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport said he was uncertain how long his flight to London would be delayed for, as crowds of desperate passengers were queueing at a help desk at Chennai's international airport.

At Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, one traveler said he had to stay at the airport overnight due to a delay from the day before, as the airport did not provide accommodation to those affected.

On Friday (July 19), a software update by global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike had triggered systems problems for Microsoft customers that turned into hours of delays for airlines using their software.

India's minister of civil aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said in a statement on Saturday that the systems had been working smoothly since early in the morning, but the backlogs could take time to clear off.