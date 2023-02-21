Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:05:48 2023-02-21 am EST
256.29 USD   -0.69%
07:30aQualcomm announces software business around its supply chain chips
RE
06:53aFutures fall as Home Depot outlook disappoints
RE
06:48aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Bank of New York Mellon, C3.ai Poised to Decline
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Four-day week liked by UK employers in world's largest trial

02/21/2023 | 07:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Nine out of 10 firms in trial stick to four-day week

*

Companies say employees work more in less time

*

Four-day week gains appeal, but some companies still reticent

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Dozens of British employers trialling a four-day working week have mostly decided to stick with it after a pilot hailed as a breakthrough by campaigners for better work-life balance.

Employees at 61 companies across Britain worked an average of 34 hours across four days between June and December 2022, while earning their existing salary. Of those, 56 companies, or 92%, opted to continue like that, 18 of them permanently.

The trial is the largest in the world, according to Autonomy, a British-based research organisation which published the report alongside a group of academics and with backing from New Zealand-based group 4 Day Week Global.

While the findings may be interesting for companies struggling for talent, other surveys show very few other British employers plan a four-day week soon.

The Autonomy trial covered 2,900 staff in total across different sectors, ranging from finance company Stellar Asset Management to digital manufacturer Rivelin Robotics and a fish-and-chip shop in the coastal town of Wells-next-the-sea.

The majority agreed productivity had been maintained.

Staff said their well-being and work-life balance had improved while data showed employees were much less likely to quit their jobs as a result of the four-day week policy.

"This is a major breakthrough moment for the movement towards a four-day working week," Joe Ryle, Director of the 4 Day Week Campaign, said in a statement.

'MORE WORK DONE IN LESS TIME'

Paul Oliver, chief operating officer at Citizens Advice Gateshead, said job retention and recruitment had improved and sickness levels had gone down during the trial.

"Staff are getting more work done in less time," he said.

For some employees, the extra day off was more important than pay: 15% said no amount of money would induce them back to a five-day week. Some staff had Wednesdays off, while others had a three-day weekend policy.

Employers from the marketing and advertising, professional services and charity sectors were most represented in the trial. Some 66% of those participating had 25 or fewer employees, while 22% had 50 or more staff. 11% were not for profit.

The trial reflects growing scrutiny of how people work, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic when furlough schemes and mandatory work-from-home periods prompted many to question whether they needed to sit in an office five days a week.

In recent years, some larger global corporates have trialled a four-day approach and also reported successful outcomes. Microsoft piloted it in Japan for a month in 2019 while consumer goods giant Unilever carried out a year-long trial in New Zealand in 2020.

However, corporate Britain as a whole does not appear keen.

When the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), representing human resources professionals, surveyed members last year, it found very few employers expect to move to a four-day week in the next three years.

Two thirds expected no change in the next decade.

However, evidence that it helped to retain staff could prove powerful for companies struggling to recruit workers since the pandemic. Britain has the added complication of its departure from the European Union.

"That should give us a competitive advantage," a senior manager at an insurance firm in the trial said of the evidence of worker retention from a four-day week. (Reporting by Sarah Young; additional reporting by David Milliken Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.56% 258.06 Delayed Quote.7.61%
UNILEVER PLC 0.24% 4220.5 Delayed Quote.0.68%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
07:30aQualcomm announces software business around its supply chain chips
RE
06:53aFutures fall as Home Depot outlook disappoints
RE
06:48aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Bank of New York ..
MT
06:47aMicrosoft's Brad Smith to Face EU Antitrust Regulators in Activision Blizzard Acquisiti..
MT
06:08aChatGPT launches boom in AI-written e-books on Amazon
RE
05:12aMicrosoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing; Google, Nvidia also presen..
RE
04:51aChina Fudan University team apologises after ChatGPT-style platform crashes hours after..
RE
01:05aMicrosoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing; Google, Nvidia also presen..
RE
02/17Microsoft limits Bing chats to 5 questions per session
RE
02/17S&P 500 slides as investors fret about interest rates
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 209 B - -
Net income 2023 69 252 M - -
Net cash 2023 68 038 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,9x
Yield 2023 1,02%
Capitalization 1 921 B 1 921 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,86x
EV / Sales 2024 7,84x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 258,06 $
Average target price 291,81 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.61%1 920 948
SYNOPSYS INC.11.01%54 024
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.21.04%53 070
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.67%52 561
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION30.99%43 200
SEA LIMITED24.95%36 519