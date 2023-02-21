Four-day week liked by UK employers in world's largest trial

*
Nine out of 10 firms in trial stick to four-day week
Companies say employees work more in less time
Four-day week gains appeal, but some companies still
reticent
LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Dozens of British employers
trialling a four-day working week have mostly decided to stick
with it after a pilot hailed as a breakthrough by campaigners
for better work-life balance.
Employees at 61 companies across Britain worked an average
of 34 hours across four days between June and December 2022,
while earning their existing salary. Of those, 56 companies, or
92%, opted to continue like that, 18 of them permanently.
The trial is the largest in the world, according to
Autonomy, a British-based research organisation which published
the report alongside a group of academics and with backing from
New Zealand-based group 4 Day Week Global.
While the findings may be interesting for companies
struggling for talent, other surveys show very few other British
employers plan a four-day week soon.
The Autonomy trial covered 2,900 staff in total across
different sectors, ranging from finance company Stellar Asset
Management to digital manufacturer Rivelin Robotics and a
fish-and-chip shop in the coastal town of Wells-next-the-sea.
The majority agreed productivity had been maintained.
Staff said their well-being and work-life balance had
improved while data showed employees were much less likely to
quit their jobs as a result of the four-day week policy.
"This is a major breakthrough moment for the movement
towards a four-day working week," Joe Ryle, Director of the 4
Day Week Campaign, said in a statement.
'MORE WORK DONE IN LESS TIME'
Paul Oliver, chief operating officer at Citizens Advice
Gateshead, said job retention and recruitment had improved and
sickness levels had gone down during the trial.
"Staff are getting more work done in less time," he said.
For some employees, the extra day off was more important
than pay: 15% said no amount of money would induce them back to
a five-day week. Some staff had Wednesdays off, while others had
a three-day weekend policy.
Employers from the marketing and advertising, professional
services and charity sectors were most represented in the trial.
Some 66% of those participating had 25 or fewer employees, while
22% had 50 or more staff. 11% were not for profit.
The trial reflects growing scrutiny of how people work,
especially since the COVID-19 pandemic when furlough schemes and
mandatory work-from-home periods prompted many to question
whether they needed to sit in an office five days a week.
In recent years, some larger global corporates have trialled
a four-day approach and also reported successful outcomes.
Microsoft piloted it in Japan for a month in 2019 while
consumer goods giant Unilever carried out a year-long
trial in New Zealand in 2020.
However, corporate Britain as a whole does not appear keen.
When the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development
(CIPD), representing human resources professionals, surveyed
members last year, it found very few employers expect to move to
a four-day week in the next three years.
Two thirds expected no change in the next decade.
However, evidence that it helped to retain staff could prove
powerful for companies struggling to recruit workers since the
pandemic. Britain has the added complication of its departure
from the European Union.
"That should give us a competitive advantage," a senior
manager at an insurance firm in the trial said of the evidence
of worker retention from a four-day week.
