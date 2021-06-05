Log in
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

French finance minister says G7 tax deal a 'starting point'

06/05/2021 | 07:20am EDT
PARIS, June 5 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday the Group of Seven agreement to commit to a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% was a "starting point" and pledged to fight to hike it further.

"This is a starting point and in the coming months we will fight to ensure that this minimum corporate tax rate is as high as possible," Le Maire said in a video posted on his Twitter account. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gilles Guillaume Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.96% 2393.57 Delayed Quote.36.57%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.60% 3206.22 Delayed Quote.-1.56%
APPLE INC. 1.90% 125.89 Delayed Quote.-5.12%
FACEBOOK INC 1.32% 330.35 Delayed Quote.20.94%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.07% 250.79 Delayed Quote.10.47%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 B - -
Net income 2021 59 358 M - -
Net cash 2021 63 041 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,1x
Yield 2021 0,88%
Capitalization 1 889 B 1 889 B -
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales 2022 9,69x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 294,20 $
Last Close Price 250,79 $
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION10.47%1 888 844
SEA LIMITED29.02%134 685
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-0.39%99 001
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.64%59 594
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-3.42%56 737
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.2.04%45 098