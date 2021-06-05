French finance minister says G7 tax deal a 'starting point'

PARIS, June 5 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le
Maire said on Saturday the Group of Seven agreement to commit to
a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% was a "starting
point" and pledged to fight to hike it further.
"This is a starting point and in the coming months we will
fight to ensure that this minimum corporate tax rate is as high
as possible," Le Maire said in a video posted on his Twitter
account.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gilles Guillaume
Editing by Mark Potter)