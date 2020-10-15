Log in
MICROSOFT CORPORATION

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/15 07:08:48 am
217.8 USD   -1.39%
Futures fall with focus on jobless claims data
RE
06:29aFrance, Netherlands call for an EU watchdog to regulate tech giants
RE
04:38aResurgent COVID-19 and Brexit stalemate drive stocks lower
RE
Futures fall with focus on jobless claims data

10/15/2020 | 06:48am EDT

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Futures down: Dow 0.99%, S&P 1.08%, Nasdaq 1.60%

Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures dropped on Thursday as investors braced for weekly jobless claims, which could compound fears of a stalling economic recovery a day after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin dashed hopes for more fiscal aid before the election.

The Labor Department's data is expected to show the number of Americans filing for state unemployment benefits eased to 825,000 last week from 840,000, but still remain at a high level as the labor market struggled to recover from the damage inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hopes of another round of fiscal aid to support the U.S. economy's recovery helped fuel Wall Street's recent rally, bringing the S&P 500 and Nasdaq earlier this week to within 2% of their record closing highs from Sept. 2.

Focus is also on corporate America where expectations for third-quarter earnings have improved to a 18.9% drop from a 25.0% tumble forecast on July 1, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Morgan Stanley fell 0.8% in premarket trading ahead of its results which would wrap up earnings from major Wall Street lenders. Other companies scheduled to report are Honeywell International Inc, Charles Schwab Corp and Walgreens Boot Alliance Inc.

At 6:19 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 280 points, or 0.99% and S&P 500 e-minis were down 37.75 points, or 1.08%.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 191 points, or 1.6%, as tech heavyweights such as Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc shed between 1.6% and 2.5%.

Shares of drug developer Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc sank 9.4% premarket after it discontinued its trial of a protein deficiency disorder treatment. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.32% 3363.71 Delayed Quote.82.03%
APPLE INC. 0.07% 121.19 Delayed Quote.65.08%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.58% 28514 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.90% 220.86 Delayed Quote.41.32%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.42% 50.65 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
NASDAQ 100 -0.81% 11985.359091 Delayed Quote.38.36%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.80% 11768.728778 Delayed Quote.31.16%
S&P 500 -0.66% 3488.67 Delayed Quote.8.70%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION -1.30% 37.12 Delayed Quote.-21.95%
VERTEX CORPORATION -0.86% 1720 End-of-day quote.-23.56%
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS -1.68% 271.46 Delayed Quote.23.98%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 157 B - -
Net income 2021 48 979 M - -
Net cash 2021 82 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,3x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 1 671 B 1 671 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,05x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 233,40 $
Last Close Price 220,86 $
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION41.32%1 671 392
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.648.46%144 841
SEA LIMITED316.78%81 760
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.31%49 040
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC59.39%47 562
SYNOPSYS INC.63.92%34 421
