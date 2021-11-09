Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GE investors hope split remedies years of lackluster performance

11/09/2021 | 03:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A trader passes by the post where GE is traded on the floor of the NYSE

NEW YORK (Reuters) - With General Electric's decision to break up into three separate companies, investors who have held the stock through a long, troubled period may be hoping the move will give the conglomerate's underperforming shares a jolt.

The 129-year-old industrial conglomerate announced on Tuesday it would split into three businesses focusing on aviation, energy and healthcare.

GE shares jumped as much as 7% after the announcement and hit their highest level since May 2018. The stock then pared its gains and was up about 3% in afternoon trade.

Once the most valuable publicly traded U.S. company, GE's shares have grown steadily less relevant in the wider stock market for the past two decades.

Here is a closer look at GE in the markets:

In 2000, GE's market value hovered around $600 billion, according to Refinitiv Datastream.

But a number of struggles over the years - including the 2008 financial crisis that nearly bankrupted its most profitable business, GE Capital, and later a downturn in oil prices and issues with GE's power business - took a heavy toll. GE's market value stood at $119 billion on Monday.

(Graphic: GE market value since 2000:

)

While GE shares struggled, its market value was eclipsed by dozens of companies, particularly those in the information technology sector. Microsoft, for example, has become the largest U.S. company by market value today, while GE ranks around 80th.


Graphic: GE: Built for an earlier century?:

Tuesday's decision to split up came under Chief Executive Larry Culp, an previous outsider to GE who was named to the top job three years ago to help restore the company.

Under Culp, GE's shares have continued to languish. Since he was named CEO, the stock had gained about 25% as of Monday, against a 61% rise for the overall S&P 500 and a 37% rise for the S&P 500 industrials sector.

(Graphic: GE shares under CEO Larry Culp:

)

GE faced skepticism from more than just stockholders. It is one of the corporate debt market's largest issuers with nearly $68 billion of outstanding bonds, and bondholders gave it just as cold a shoulder for most of the last decade.

Before the financial crisis, it sported a "triple A" rating, but the long shadow of that episode has hung over its debt ever since. Its once-prized bonds fell so far from grace that a possible downgrade to below investment grade - or junk bond - status was a common concern as recently as 2018.

Its bonds have fared much better recently - especially since the Federal Reserve took extreme steps to calm markets in March 2020 in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, igniting a powerful rally in risky assets, including GE's bonds.


Graphic: GE bonds: From pariah to debt market darling:

Whether the split is in fact the cure for GE shares remains to be seen. As it stands, GE shares have been trading at a more expensive valuation, based on price-to-earnings ratio, than those of industrial rivals.

(Graphic: GE valuation vs rivals:

)

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; additional reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Lewis Krauskopf


© Reuters 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
03:03pGE investors hope split remedies years of lackluster performance
RE
02:55pMicrosoft Bing makes it easier to comparison shop across multiple online stores
PU
02:45pPRIVACY PRESERVING MACHINE LEARNING : maintaining confidentiality and preserving trust
PU
01:36pWhat to look for from Azure high-performance computing at next week's Supercomputing 20..
PU
12:35pHow Microsoft Azure is accelerating hardware innovations for a sustainable future
PU
09:25aForza Horizon 5 available now with Xbox Game Pass
PU
03:55aFacebook can pursue malware lawsuit against Israel's NSO Group -US appeals court
RE
11/08ELON MUSK : Musk's Twitter poll shaves stock price and raises regulatory questions
RE
11/08Quisitive Announces Creation of Global Microsoft Digital Transformation Co as Acquires ..
MT
11/08AMD lands Meta as customer and takes on Nvidia, sending shares up 11%
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 196 B - -
Net income 2022 71 266 M - -
Net cash 2022 83 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,5x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 2 530 B 2 530 B -
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 336,99 $
Average target price 359,11 $
Spread / Average Target 6,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Matthias Troyer Distinguished Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION51.51%2 530 114
SEA LIMITED72.87%189 991
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC89.32%111 908
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE64.85%83 482
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-22.95%77 224
SYNOPSYS INC.31.44%52 295