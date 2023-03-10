Advanced search
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
02:08:22 2023-03-10 pm EST
248.49 USD   -1.52%
01:42p GM explores using ChatGPT in vehicles
RE
11:43aSVB turmoil a sign of pain coming from end of easy-cash era
RE
05:14aSK Networks Acquires 2.6% Stake in US-based AI Startup Humane
MT
GM explores using ChatGPT in vehicles

03/10/2023 | 01:42pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of GM atop the company headquarters

(Reuters) - General Motors Co is exploring uses for ChatGPT as part of its broader collaboration with Microsoft Corp, a company executive told Reuters on Friday.

"ChatGPT is going to be in everything," GM Vice President Scott Miller said in an interview.

The chatbot could be used to access information on how to use vehicle features normally found in an owners manual, program functions such as a garage door code or integrate schedules from a calendar, Miller said.

The news was first reported by website Semafor, which said that the American automaker was working on a virtual personal assistant that uses AI models behind ChatGPT.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced a multi-billion dollar investment in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI and said it aims to add the chatbot's technology into all its products.

Microsoft, like other big tech companies, has been ramping up its efforts to embed more technology in vehicles, from infotainment systems to automated driving to operating systems that control battery performance and multiple other functions of a vehicle.

GM in 2021 partnered with Microsoft to accelerate the commercialization of driverless vehicles.

Shares of GM were down about 2% on Friday amid a broader drop.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru and Joseph White in Detroit; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -3.94% 36.315 Delayed Quote.18.19%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.57% 248.3 Delayed Quote.5.79%
