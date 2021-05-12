German startup Contentful explores options including U.S. IPO -sources

May 12 (Reuters) - Contentful, a website platform whose
customers include Spotify, WeWork and the British
Museum, is exploring options including a U.S. initial public
offering that could value it at close to $5 billion, people
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The Berlin-based company, which plans to go public by the
end of 2021, is close to hiring financial advisers to inform on
the best route to the stock market, which could also involve a
merger with a so-called blank-check firm or special-purpose
acquisition company (SPAC), the sources said.
The sources, who requested anonymity as the discussions are
confidential, cautioned that Contentful's plans might change and
there was no certainty that a deal would materialize.
Contentful declined to comment.
Contentful is among a new generation of fast-growing,
venture-backed European startups that are seeking to capitalize
on a red-hot IPO market.
A wave of European companies including Swedish fintech
company Klarna, Leonardo DiCaprio-backed MindMaze, Swiss
gambling data company Sportradar AG and Roger Federer-backed
shoe firm ON Running are preparing to go public in the United
States through either a SPAC deal or a traditional listing.
SPACs are shell companies that raise funds in an initial
public offering with the aim of merging with a private company,
which becomes public as result, providing an alternative to
traditional IPOs.
Founded in 2012 by European tech entrepreneurs Sascha
Konietzke and Paolo Negri, Contentful operates a content
management system, which is used by large global companies.
According to Contentful, about 28% of Fortune 500 companies
currently use the platform to manage their content.
In 2019, Contentful hired San Francisco-based Steve Sloan, a
former Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc
executive, as chief executive.
Last June, Contentful raised $80 million from investors led
by Sapphire Ventures, General Catalyst, Salesforce Ventures and
others, valuing it at nearly $1 billion. Other prominent
investors include San Francisco-based venture capital firm
Benchmark and European VC Balderton Capital.
