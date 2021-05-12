Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

German startup Contentful explores options including U.S. IPO -sources

05/12/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 12 (Reuters) - Contentful, a website platform whose customers include Spotify, WeWork and the British Museum, is exploring options including a U.S. initial public offering that could value it at close to $5 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The Berlin-based company, which plans to go public by the end of 2021, is close to hiring financial advisers to inform on the best route to the stock market, which could also involve a merger with a so-called blank-check firm or special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the sources said.

The sources, who requested anonymity as the discussions are confidential, cautioned that Contentful's plans might change and there was no certainty that a deal would materialize.

Contentful declined to comment.

Contentful is among a new generation of fast-growing, venture-backed European startups that are seeking to capitalize on a red-hot IPO market.

A wave of European companies including Swedish fintech company Klarna, Leonardo DiCaprio-backed MindMaze, Swiss gambling data company Sportradar AG and Roger Federer-backed shoe firm ON Running are preparing to go public in the United States through either a SPAC deal or a traditional listing.

SPACs are shell companies that raise funds in an initial public offering with the aim of merging with a private company, which becomes public as result, providing an alternative to traditional IPOs.

Founded in 2012 by European tech entrepreneurs Sascha Konietzke and Paolo Negri, Contentful operates a content management system, which is used by large global companies. According to Contentful, about 28% of Fortune 500 companies currently use the platform to manage their content.

In 2019, Contentful hired San Francisco-based Steve Sloan, a former Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc executive, as chief executive.

Last June, Contentful raised $80 million from investors led by Sapphire Ventures, General Catalyst, Salesforce Ventures and others, valuing it at nearly $1 billion. Other prominent investors include San Francisco-based venture capital firm Benchmark and European VC Balderton Capital. (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.12% 3150.41 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.67% 239.36 Delayed Quote.11.13%
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. -0.70% 226.15 Delayed Quote.-27.54%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
02:45pMICROSOFT  : German startup Contentful explores options including U.S. IPO -sour..
RE
02:31pWall Street extends slide on rising inflation fears
RE
01:32pMICROSOFT  : Azure Health Bot adds 8 new regions with additional language suppor..
PU
01:02pStocks Battered Midday, Treasury Yields Jump on Inflation Fears
MT
12:06pWall St drops as strong inflation data fuels rate hike bets
RE
11:45aMICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL  : Microsoft Expand Partnership to Offer Cloud, Digita..
MT
11:21aITRON  : Partners With Microsoft for Highly Scalable Cloud-Based Data Management..
MT
09:16aSECURING A NEW WORLD OF HYBRID WORK : what to know and what to do
PU
09:03aORBBEC  : and Microsoft Set the Future Direction for 3D Cameras
PR
08:19aSANJAY POONEN : VMware taps Raghuram as CEO, triggering Poonen's exit
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 B - -
Net income 2021 59 350 M - -
Net cash 2021 62 554 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 0,89%
Capitalization 1 854 B 1 854 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales 2022 9,51x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 294,12 $
Last Close Price 246,23 $
Spread / Highest target 38,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION11.13%1 854 500
SEA LIMITED14.93%118 866
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-10.99%88 412
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.10%58 744
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-4.03%56 376
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-14.18%37 740