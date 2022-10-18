Goldman, Lockheed results buoy Wall Street

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Goldman Sachs benefits from higher interest rates
Lockheed surges after quarterly results
Salesforce climbs after Starboard Value takes stake
Dow up 1.12%, S&P 500 up 1.14%, Nasdaq up 0.90%
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher
for a second straight day on Tuesday as solid quarterly results
from Goldman Sachs and Lockheed Martin lessened worries of a
weak earnings season.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc gained 2.33% after reporting
a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit as a boost in
net interest income cushioned the blow from a slowdown in
investment banking.
The investment bank, which is reorganizing its business into
three units, largely closed out earnings from major financial
firms on a largely positive note, even though several lenders
raised the loan loss provisions in anticipation of troubled
times ahead.
Lockheed Martin shot up 8.69% after the weapons
maker posted stronger-than-expected quarterly revenue and
maintained its 2022 revenue view. The gains helped lift the S&P
industrials index as the best performing of the 11
major sectors.
"The banks were good... we’ll see if some of the other ones,
more of the consumer sensitive ones, can they pass through their
cost increases, have they stopped passing them though, but yeah
people are hoping for better," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of
trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
"We need to see more of the earnings data, we need to see
more of the data that will knock down inflation and then you can
maybe get your rally going, until then I think everybody would
say treat all rallies as suspect."
Analysts now expect quarterly earnings growth for S&P 500
companies of just 2.8% from a year ago, much lower than an 11.1%
increase expected at the start of July, according to Refinitiv
data.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 337.98 points,
or 1.12%, to 30,523.8, the S&P 500 gained 42.03 points,
or 1.14%, to 3,719.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added
96.60 points, or 0.9%, to 10,772.40.
Also providing a boost was a 4.31% rise in Salesforce Inc
shares after a media report that activist investor
Starboard Value LP has picked up stake in the enterprise
software firm.
Stocks briefly pared gains late in the session after a
report that Apple was cutting production of its iPhone
14 Plus just weeks after starting shipments, before shares of
the tech giant recovered and ended the session up 0.94%.
Signs the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path
may be starting to crimp the labor market were beginning to
appear. Microsoft Corp, was little changed after a
report it was laying off under 1,000 employees this week,
becoming the latest U.S. technology company to cut jobs or slow
hiring amid a global economic slowdown.
The Fed's path has left many investors worried it could tilt
the economy into a recession by making a policy mistake and
raising rates too much. Fed officials have largely been in sync
in comments about the need for the central bank to tamp down
inflation.
A report said ratings agency Fitch has slashed U.S. growth
forecasts for this year and next and was set to warn that the
Fed's interest rate hikes and inflation will drive the economy
into a 1990-style recession.
But economic data on Tuesday indicated the manufacturing
sector remains on reasonable footing despite the Fed's efforts,
although they appear to be sharply weighing on the housing
market.
Netflix lost 1.73% ahead of its earnings report
after the market close, with all eyes on the video-streaming
company's subscriber growth, which is seen falling in the third
quarter. But its shares surged 14.49% after the closing bell as
it reversed subscriber declines.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.67 billion shares, compared
with the 11.62 billion average for the full session over the
last 20 trading days.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.70-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.90-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 3 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 80 new highs and 102 new lows.
