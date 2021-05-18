Google to lay out new features to keep users clicking after lockdown

May 18 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google on
Tuesday is expected to unveil updates across many services,
including search and Android, as the company showcases its role
in a world that has become more digitally connected during the
pandemic.
Google has seen an increase in usage of search,
video-conferencing and other tools in the past year, as
lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions forced people to shop
and communicate online.
With in-person activities resuming, Google is out to make a
case that it can remain just as relevant and compete with
services from Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and
others, including through features that foster hybrid working
set-ups.
Chief Executive Sundar Pichai will headline a two-hour
livestream starting at 10 a.m. PT Tuesday (1700 GMT) as part of
Google I/O, the company's annual three-day developer conference.
The forum was canceled last year due to COVID-19 and will have
only a virtual audience this year.
Pichai also may highlight Google's progress on issues that
have become bigger priorities for corporate America over the
past year, including climate change and racial justice. He has
called for features, such as eco-friendly directions in Maps,
that help users live more sustainably, and he has sought to
ensure Google technology works well for people of all
backgrounds.
Increasing data privacy and growing various subscription
businesses have been other areas of focus, as has been improving
the performance of products through artificial intelligence
(AI), custom computer chips and potentially quantum computing.
I/O is normally held outdoors near Google's Silicon Valley
headquarters, with thousands of software developers from major
companies to startups attending to learn about new programming
options to jazz up their apps. Unspecified updates to the
Android and Chrome operating systems, Google Assistant virtual
helper and Google Play app store are planned, according to the
conference agenda.
One unknown is whether Google will release new consumer
gadgets, something it has done at I/O in the past with
smartphones and smart speakers.
(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Peter Henderson and
Richard Pullin)