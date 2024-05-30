By Sherry Qin

Southeast Asian ride-hailing and delivery specialist Grab will collaborate with OpenAI to tap generative artificial intelligence to enhance users' experience.

The Singapore-based company will leverage OpenAI's capabilities to improve its maps, build better customer-support chatbots and make its services more accessible to users, it said Thursday in a statement.

"We believe that generative AI has a lot of potential to further transform the way we solve problems for our partners and users," said Grab's chief product officer, Philipp Kandal.

News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires, has a content-licensing partnership with OpenAI.

