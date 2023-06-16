Advanced search
Grammys bans AI-only music, allows "only human creators"

06/16/2023 | 03:18pm EDT
June 16 (Reuters) -

"Only human creators are eligible" for the Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy declared on Friday, as the body that grants the world's most recognized music awards seeks to curb the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the industry.

AI-only work is banned, but some music created with AI help may qualify in certain categories, the academy's updated rulebook reads. "A work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any categories."

Music creators must now contribute to at least 20% of an album to earn a nomination. In the past, any producer, songwriter, engineer or featured artist on an album could earn a nomination for album of the year, even if the person had a small input.

The use of AI has quickly spread since November when OpenAI launched ChatGPT, a free chatbot backed by Microsoft Corp that can generate human-like dialogue based on simple inputs. AI apps have mushroomed, allowing users to animate still photos, create avatars in films, write songs, essays and articles, threatening to displace humans in many jobs.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) are also wrestling with the use of AI in the creative fields of screenwriting and acting.

The WGA wants to curb the use of AI in screenwriting while SAG actors want to ensure its members can control use of their digital personas and receive proper compensation.

WGA writers went on strike in early May and have yet to agree with studios on the use of AI, among other issues.

Actors could go on strike as well if SAG-AFTRA cannot reach a deal over similar concerns. (Reporting by Danielle Broadway; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2023
