Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/05 12:53:51 pm
248.05 USD   +0.10%
12:45pHUMANS AND AI : Meet Juan Lavista Ferres
PU
12:25pWall Street rises as megacap stocks bounce; Dow hits record high
RE
12:15pMICROSOFT  : Stay safer throughout your day with these easy to use features
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Humans and AI: Meet Juan Lavista Ferres

05/05/2021 | 12:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Data has the power to improve people's lives. With the right data, you can use AI to tackle challenges that would be impossible to solve otherwise. It is my privilege to be the chief scientist and lab director of the Microsoft AI for Good Research Lab, where we are helping empower others to solve global challenges across health, the environment, humanitarian issues, accessibility, and cultural heritage.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 16:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
12:45pHUMANS AND AI : Meet Juan Lavista Ferres
PU
12:25pWall Street rises as megacap stocks bounce; Dow hits record high
RE
12:15pMICROSOFT  : Stay safer throughout your day with these easy to use features
PU
11:49aMICROSOFT  : The critical role of public finance in the economic rebuild
PU
10:57aMICROSOFT  : Winners of Education Open Data Challenge announced
PU
10:37aMICROSOFT  : mobilizing resources to help COVID-19 response in India
PU
10:14aWPP  : Microsoft Partner to Launch Cloud Studio
MT
08:03aMICROSOFT  : WPP and Microsoft to creatively transform content production throug..
PU
06:49aWICKES GROUP PLC  : TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest
DJ
06:31aSUPERDRY PLC  : TR1 Notification of Major Holdings
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 B - -
Net income 2021 59 350 M - -
Net cash 2021 62 554 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,8x
Yield 2021 0,89%
Capitalization 1 866 B 1 866 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales 2022 9,58x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 294,12 $
Last Close Price 247,79 $
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION13.24%1 866 249
SEA LIMITED22.32%126 509
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-9.63%89 539
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE16.13%58 731
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-3.78%56 521
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-8.11%40 409