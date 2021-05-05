Humans and AI: Meet Juan Lavista Ferres

Data has the power to improve people's lives. With the right data, you can use AI to tackle challenges that would be impossible to solve otherwise. It is my privilege to be the chief scientist and lab director of the Microsoft AI for Good Research Lab, where we are helping empower others to solve global challenges across health, the environment, humanitarian issues, accessibility, and cultural heritage.
