IBM cuts 3,900 jobs after muted consulting demand hits quarterly revenue

Jan 25 (Reuters) - IBM Corp on Wednesday said it
would lay off 3,900 people as part of some asset divestments and
posted flat fourth-quarter revenue due to lackluster demand for
its consulting services.
Big Blue spun-off its large and laggard managed
infrastructure business, now called Kyndryl, in late 2021
to focus on its hybrid-cloud, where it helps clients set up a
combination of their own data centers and leased computing
resources. It also divested its healthcare data and analytics
business from its AI business Watson Health.
The resulting layoffs will cause a $300 million charge
in the January-March period, IBM said.
But the company's chief financial officer, James Kavanaugh,
told Reuters on Wednesday that IBM would continue to hire in
focus areas.
"Unlike many others over the last 2 to 2-1/2 years that were
hiring in tens and thousands of people ... we are leveraging
digitization, AI automation, that drives efficiency, but we are
committed to hiring for client-facing research and development,"
he said.
The company also forecast annual revenue growth in the
mid-single digits on constant currency terms, weaker than the
12% it reported last year, as pandemic-led demand for digitizing
businesses has given way to cautious spending by clients in the
face of rising recession fears.
IBM in October flagged softness in new bookings in Western
Europe while peer Accenture Plc also noted weakness in
its consulting business. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
in November cut its 2022 forecast due to a pullback in
contracts.
Still, Kavanaugh said that the company is seeing its
consulting business grow in terms of cloud spending. Its deal
signings doubled in 2022 for setting up services with partners
such as Amazon.com's AWS and Microsoft's
Azure.
Its hybrid cloud revenue rose 2% to $6.3 billion in the
quarter ended Dec. 31. Total revenue was $16.69 billion in the
period, compared with analysts' estimates of $16.40 billion,
according to Refinitiv.
The 110-year old company, which makes more than half of its
revenue outside the United States, said it expects a neutral
foreign exchange impact on its business this year as the U.S.
dollar weakens. It booked a forex hit of more than $1 billion
during the fourth quarter.
