Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:23:05 2023-05-01 pm EDT
305.53 USD   -0.01%
05:32pIBM to pause hiring in plan to replace 7,800 jobs with AI - Bloomberg News
RE
04:56pWall Street near flat after First Republic news, awaiting Fed
RE
04:01pApple May Post 'Slight' Fiscal Second-Quarter Beat on iPhone Strength, BofA Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IBM to pause hiring in plan to replace 7,800 jobs with AI - Bloomberg News

05/01/2023 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 1 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp expects to pause hiring for roles as roughly 7,800 jobs could be replaced by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the coming years, CEO Arvind Krishna told Bloomberg News on Monday.

Hiring specifically in back-office functions such as human resources will be suspended or slowed, Krishna said, adding that 30% of non-customer-facing roles could be replaced by AI and automations in five years.

His comment comes at a time when AI has caught the imagination of people around the world after the launch of Microsoft Corp-backed OpenAI's viral chatbot, ChatGPT, in November last year.

The reduction could include not replacing roles vacated by attrition, the PC-maker told the publication.

IBM did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -0.25% 126.09 Delayed Quote.-10.28%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.55% 305.56 Delayed Quote.28.12%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
05:32pIBM to pause hiring in plan to replace 7,800 jobs with AI - Bloomberg News
RE
04:56pWall Street near flat after First Republic news, awaiting Fed
RE
04:01pApple May Post 'Slight' Fiscal Second-Quarter Beat on iPhone Strength, BofA Says
MT
04:00pWall Street near flat in wake of First Republic news, awaiting Fed decision
RE
03:54pSector Update: Tech Stocks Gaining Late Monday
MT
03:35pSector Update: Tech
MT
03:12pWall Street near flat ahead of Fed decision; regional banks fall
RE
12:38pS&P, Dow edge higher as JPMorgan gains; Fed meet in focus
RE
12:31pGoDaddy Signs Deal With Microsoft to Enable Payments Over Virtual Meetings
MT
10:37aS&P 500, Dow steady on boost from JPMorgan; Fed meet in focus
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 211 B - -
Net income 2023 71 438 M - -
Net cash 2023 64 691 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,2x
Yield 2023 0,86%
Capitalization 2 285 B 2 285 B -
EV / Sales 2023 10,5x
EV / Sales 2024 9,33x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 307,26 $
Average target price 328,23 $
Spread / Average Target 6,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.12%2 284 628
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.30.38%57 114
SYNOPSYS INC.16.30%56 553
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.48%53 189
SEA LIMITED46.40%43 170
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION14.75%37 843
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer