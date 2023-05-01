IBM to pause hiring in plan to replace 7,800 jobs with AI - Bloomberg News

May 1 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp
expects to pause hiring for roles as roughly 7,800 jobs
could be replaced by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the coming
years, CEO Arvind Krishna told Bloomberg News on Monday.
Hiring specifically in back-office functions such as human
resources will be suspended or slowed, Krishna said, adding that
30% of non-customer-facing roles could be replaced by AI and
automations in five years.
His comment comes at a time when AI has caught the
imagination of people around the world after the launch of
Microsoft Corp-backed OpenAI's viral chatbot, ChatGPT,
in November last year.
The reduction could include not replacing roles vacated by
attrition, the PC-maker told the publication.
IBM did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)