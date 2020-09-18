Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microsoft Corporation    MSFT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/18 03:33:03 pm
200.165 USD   -1.35%
03:28pIs TikTok Being Banned? U.S. to Restrict TikTok and WeChat App Downloads
DJ
03:24pThe Answer to the Electric-Car Conundrum Isn't Elon Musk
DJ
03:10pIndexes drop more than 1% as tech sell-off continues
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Indexes drop more than 1% as tech sell-off continues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 03:06pm EDT

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Tesla rises after PT hikes ahead of "Battery Day"

* Oracle slips as Trump to block U.S. downloads of TikTok

* Indexes down: Dow 1.1%, S&P 500 1.4%, Nasdaq 1.5%

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes were down more than 1% in afternoon trading as technology shares sold off again and investors kept worrying about rising coronavirus cases.

Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc were among the biggest drags on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, while the S&P 500 technology index , was on track for a third day of losses.

Volatility has the potential to be higher, with Friday marking the quarterly expiration of U.S. stock options, stock index futures and index option contracts, known as "quadruple witching." The expirations often bring about increased trading volume at the market close and can feed into market volatility.

Strategists said investors appeared to be continuing a recent rotation out of high-flying tech-related stocks and into other areas of stocks.

"It looks to be sentiment driven and, to some extent, it appears to be rotational to us," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Seattle.

"We're not sure this really indicates there's a problem with economic growth, but rather, it's some profit-taking, some adjustment and rotation" between sectors, he said. "You're moving from the biggest weights in the market to the smallest weights."

The S&P materials is the best-performing sector so far this month, while heavily weighted S&P technology is the worst.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 293.27 points, or 1.05%, to 27,608.71, the S&P 500 lost 45.21 points, or 1.35%, to 3,311.8 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 164.73 points, or 1.51%, to 10,745.55.

European countries from Denmark to Greece announced new restrictions on Friday to curb surging coronavirus infections in some of their largest cities, while Britain was reported to be considering a new national lockdown.

Wall Street's three main indexes bounced earlier this week as investors bet on a loose monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.

Tesla rose 3.6% as two analysts raised their price targets on the electric carmaker's shares ahead of its highly anticipated "Battery Day" event next week.

Oracle Corp dipped 0.6% after Reuters reported the U.S. Commerce Department plans to issue an order on Friday that will bar people in the United States from downloading Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok starting on Sept. 20.

The owner of the widely popular TikTok app, ByteDance, is in talks with Oracle and others to create a new company, TikTok Global.

On a bright note, a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment improved in early September.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.55-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.55-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 57 new highs and 18 new lows. (Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and David Gregorio)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.87% 1442.45 Delayed Quote.11.02%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.20% 2939.8 Delayed Quote.62.82%
APPLE INC. -2.47% 107.53 Delayed Quote.50.30%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.80% 27674.22 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.58% 199.74 Delayed Quote.30.03%
NASDAQ 100 -1.39% 10921.347738 Delayed Quote.28.79%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.18% 10776.944222 Delayed Quote.21.60%
ORACLE CORPORATION -0.84% 59.67 Delayed Quote.13.59%
S&P 500 -1.10% 3319.35 Delayed Quote.4.79%
TESLA, INC. 4.89% 443.6 Delayed Quote.406.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
03:28pIs TikTok Being Banned? U.S. to Restrict TikTok and WeChat App Downloads
DJ
03:24pThe Answer to the Electric-Car Conundrum Isn't Elon Musk
DJ
03:10pIndexes drop more than 1% as tech sell-off continues
RE
03:09pEquities sink on virus angst, Fed aftermath; gold, yen rise
RE
03:06pIndexes drop more than 1% as tech sell-off continues
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:03pWall Street falls in choppy trading as tech sell-off resumes
RE
12:44pThe Answer to the Electric-Car Conundrum Isn't Elon Musk -- Update
DJ
12:17pEquities sink on virus angsts, Fed aftermath; gold, yen rise
RE
12:01pELON MUSK : The Answer to the Electric-Car Conundrum Isn't Elon Musk
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 157 B - -
Net income 2021 49 140 M - -
Net cash 2021 82 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,5x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 1 536 B 1 536 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,27x
EV / Sales 2022 8,26x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 232,83 $
Last Close Price 202,91 $
Spread / Highest target 37,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
John Wendell Thompson Independent Chairman
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.03%1 535 552
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.507.18%117 501
SEA LIMITED270.66%72 712
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC39.81%41 720
SYNOPSYS INC.48.61%30 635
SPLUNK INC.18.64%28 499
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group