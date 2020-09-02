Internet group urges FCC to reject Trump bid to impose new social media regulations

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - A group representing major
internet companies including Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc
and Alphabet Inc's Google, on Wednesday urged
the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reject a Trump
administration bid to narrow the ability of social media
companies to remove objectionable content.
The Internet Association said in a filing the Trump
administration petition filed in August seeking new rules "is
misguided, lacks grounding in law, and poses serious public
policy concerns." It added new FCC rules could lose legal
protections for removing "fraudulent schemes, scams, dangerous
content promoting suicide or eating disorders to teens, and a
wide range of other types of 'otherwise objectionable' content."
(Reporting by David Shepardson and Nandita Bose)