Microsoft Corp-backed OpenAI took ChatGPT offline in Italy in late March after the authority temporarily restricted its personal data processing and began a probe into a suspected breach of privacy rules.

"We are ready to reopen ChatGPT on April 30 if there is a willingness on the part of OpenAI to take useful steps. I think there is on the part of the company, let's see", Stanzione told Corriere della Sera newspaper.

(Writing by Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Alvise Armellini)