Italy says bids for national cloud hub expected this month

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Italy expects to
receive bids by the end of September from companies interested
in building a national cloud hub, a 900-million-euro project to
upgrade the country's data storage facilities, a government
minister said on Saturday.
Part of EU-funded projects to help Italy's economy recover
from the pandemic, the cloud hub initiative reflects European
efforts to make the 27-member bloc less dependent on large
overseas tech companies for cloud services.
"I'm confident we will receive some expressions of interest
by the end of the month," Innovation Minister Vittorio Colao, a
former head of telecom giant Vodafone, told reporters
during an annual business conference in Cernobbio on Lake Como.
"Technological independence of Europe is important because
it allows the bloc to negotiate (with foreign partners) on an
equal footing," Colao said, adding he had discussed the issue
with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire at the conference.
In the Recovery Plan sent to Brussels in April to access EU
funds, Rome earmarked 900 million euros for the cloud hub
project, according to sources and documents seen by Reuters.
Sources told Reuters in June that Italian state lender Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti was considering an alliance with Telecom
Italia and defence group Leonardo in the
race to create the cloud hub.
U.S. tech giants such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon, which
dominate the data storage industry, could provide their cloud
technology to the cloud hub, if licensed to companies taking
part in the hub project, officials have said.
Such a structure would be aimed at soothing concerns over
the risk of U.S. surveillance in the wake of the adoption of the
U.S. CLOUD Act of 2018, which can require U.S-based tech firms
to provide data to Washington even if it is stored abroad.
