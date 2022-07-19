Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
254.25 USD   -0.96%
06:27aJohnson & Johnson profit outlook takes a knock from stronger dollar
RE
06:25aCitigroup Adjusts Microsoft's Price Target to $330 From $364, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
07/18IBM beats quarterly revenue estimates, warns of $3.5 billion forex hit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Johnson & Johnson profit outlook takes a knock from stronger dollar

07/19/2022 | 06:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed Johnson&Johnson logo

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday posted a 23.3% fall in quarterly profit and cut its full-year adjusted profit forecast as a stronger dollar dragged on its sales outside the United States.

The company now expects a full-year adjusted profit of $10.00 to $10.10 per share, from its prior forecast of $10.15 to $10.35.

Johnson & Johnson's net earnings fell to $4.81 billion, or $1.80 per share, in the second quarter, from $6.28 billion, or $2.35 per share, a year earlier.

Major U.S. multinationals, including Microsoft Corp and Coca-Cola Co, have warned of a knock from the strength of the U.S. currency, driven by fears of a global recession.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
06:27aJohnson & Johnson profit outlook takes a knock from stronger dollar
RE
06:25aCitigroup Adjusts Microsoft's Price Target to $330 From $364, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
07/18IBM beats quarterly revenue estimates, warns of $3.5 billion forex hit
RE
07/18Wolfe Research Adjusts Microsoft Price Target to $310 From $320, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
07/18Microsoft president sees 'new era' of stagnating labor pool
RE
07/18Wedbush Adjusts Microsoft's Price Target to $340 From $500, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
07/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The calm before the storm?
07/18MICROSOFT CORP : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
07/18Microsoft president sees 'new era' of stagnating labor pool
RE
07/15KGI Securities Adjusts Microsoft's Price Target to $375 From $410, Keeps Outperform Rat..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 199 B - -
Net income 2022 73 162 M - -
Net cash 2022 61 458 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,2x
Yield 2022 0,96%
Capitalization 1 902 B 1 902 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,27x
EV / Sales 2023 8,00x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 254,25 $
Average target price 350,63 $
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Matthias Troyer Partner Research Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-24.40%1 901 544
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-26.58%51 208
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-50.70%47 919
SYNOPSYS INC.-14.71%47 487
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-15.75%42 759
SEA LIMITED-69.04%38 762