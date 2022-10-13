Leonardo Dicaprio-backed fintech Aspiration names new Chief Executive Officer

Albrecht, who joined the company earlier this year as Chief Sustainability Officer, succeeds Aspiration co-founder Andrei Cherny who served as CEO for nine years. Cherny will retain his position on the board, the company said in a statement.

Aspiration's leadership change comes as the company's merger with blank-check firm InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc continues to be delayed.

Last year, InterPrivate said it would take the startup public in a deal valuing Aspiration at $2.3 billion. The merger, which was expected to be closed by the first quarter of 2022, is yet to be completed.

California-based Aspiration, which provides banking services, credit cards and investment products, had raised $315 million from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management and affiliates of former Microsoft Corp CEO Steve Ballmer late last year.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)