MICROSOFT CORP : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
November 07, 2023 at 06:31 am EST
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at USD 400.
Market Closed -
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|356.53 USD
|+1.06%
|+5.70%
|+48.67%
|12:31pm
|+48.67%
|2650 B $
|+53.45%
|74 512 M $
|+55.48%
|67 953 M $
|+19.47%
|56 349 M $
|+34.87%
|44 786 M $
|+188.79%
|40 343 M $
|+72.81%
|37 976 M $
|-14.53%
|25 204 M $
|+70.31%
|24 711 M $
|+29.04%
|22 820 M $