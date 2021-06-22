Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Microsoft Corporation
  News
  Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
MICROSOFT CORP : UBS maintains a Buy rating

06/22/2021 | 05:47am EDT
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price continues to be set at USD 300.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 B - -
Net income 2021 59 385 M - -
Net cash 2021 66 544 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,7x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 1 978 B 1 978 B -
EV / Sales 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 294,33 $
Last Close Price 262,63 $
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,51%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gina L. Loften Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION18.08%1 978 017
SEA LIMITED41.20%148 147
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.9.47%110 268
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC14.23%66 955
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE19.32%61 202
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.7.94%47 613