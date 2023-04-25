Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:08:50 2023-04-25 pm EDT
299.58 USD   +8.77%
05:57pMicrosoft on gaming: revenue from subscriptions reached nearly $…
RE
05:55pMicrosoft says bing has more than 100 million daily active users…
RE
05:54pMarketmind: Banking blip? Not so fast
RE
MICROSOFT ON GAMING: REVENUE FROM SUBSCRIPTIONS REACHED NEARLY $…

04/25/2023 | 05:57pm EDT
MICROSOFT ON GAMING: REVENUE FROM SUBSCRIPTIONS REACHED NEARLY $1 BILLION THIS QUARTER


© Reuters 2023
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
05:57pMicrosoft on gaming: revenue from subscriptions reached nearly $R..
RE
05:55pMicrosoft says bing has more than 100 million daily active users…
RE
05:54pMarketmind: Banking blip? Not so fast
RE
05:52pMicrosoft says two months since launch of new bing and edge, ve…
RE
05:43pMicrosoft says teams usage at all time high and surpass 300 mill…
RE
05:38pMicrosoft says has over 2,500 azure openai service customers - c…
RE
05:09pTechnology Shares Drop Ahead of Big Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:07pWall St sinks as weak earnings fan fears of economic slowdown
RE
04:59pDeclining Consumer Confidence Drags Equities Lower
MT
04:54pMicrosoft Tops Fiscal Third-Quarter Views on Cloud Strength
MT
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 209 B - -
Net income 2023 69 169 M - -
Net cash 2023 67 996 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,8x
Yield 2023 0,98%
Capitalization 2 097 B 2 097 B -
EV / Sales 2023 9,71x
EV / Sales 2024 8,62x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 275,42 $
Average target price 306,97 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION17.49%2 097 441
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.32.59%58 188
SYNOPSYS INC.18.16%57 215
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.05%54 383
SEA LIMITED51.28%44 610
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION20.31%39 676
