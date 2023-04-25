Advanced search
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Microsoft Corporation
News
Summary
MSFT
US5949181045
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
(MSFT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
07:08:50 2023-04-25 pm EDT
299.58
USD
+8.77%
05:57p
Microsoft on gaming: revenue from subscriptions reached nearly $…
RE
05:55p
Microsoft says bing has more than 100 million daily active users…
RE
05:54p
Marketmind: Banking blip? Not so fast
RE
MICROSOFT SAYS BING HAS MORE THAN 100 MILLION DAILY ACTIVE USERS…
04/25/2023 | 05:55pm EDT
MICROSOFT SAYS BING HAS MORE THAN 100 MILLION DAILY ACTIVE USERS; ONCE AGAIN GREW SHARE IN THE US
© Reuters 2023
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
05:57p
Microsoft on gaming: revenue from subscriptions reached nearly $R..
RE
05:55p
Microsoft says bing has more than 100 million daily active users…
RE
05:54p
Marketmind: Banking blip? Not so fast
RE
05:52p
Microsoft says two months since launch of new bing and edge, ve…
RE
05:43p
Microsoft says teams usage at all time high and surpass 300 mill…
RE
05:38p
Microsoft says has over 2,500 azure openai service customers - c…
RE
05:09p
Technology Shares Drop Ahead of Big Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:07p
Wall St sinks as weak earnings fan fears of economic slowdown
RE
04:59p
Declining Consumer Confidence Drags Equities Lower
MT
04:54p
Microsoft Tops Fiscal Third-Quarter Views on Cloud Strength
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
04/24
Bernstein Adjusts Microsoft's Price Target to $322 From $280, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
04/24
BNP Paribas Exane Downgrades Microsoft to Neutral From Outperform, Cuts Price Target to..
MT
04/21
BMO Capital Raises Price Target on Microsoft to $325 From $310, Maintains Market Perfor..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
209 B
-
-
Net income 2023
69 169 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
67 996 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
29,8x
Yield 2023
0,98%
Capitalization
2 097 B
2 097 B
-
EV / Sales 2023
9,71x
EV / Sales 2024
8,62x
Nbr of Employees
221 000
Free-Float
99,9%
More Financials
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
51
Last Close Price
275,42 $
Average target price
306,97 $
Spread / Average Target
11,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith
President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott
Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra
CTO
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
17.49%
2 097 441
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
32.59%
58 188
SYNOPSYS INC.
18.16%
57 215
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
12.05%
54 383
SEA LIMITED
51.28%
44 610
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION
20.31%
39 676
More Results
