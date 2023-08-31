MICROSOFT SAYS CHANGES WILL APPLY TO EUROPE, SWITZERLAND FROM OCT. 1
Microsoft Says Changes Will Apply To Europe, Switzerland From Oc…
Today at 03:00 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07:51:39 2023-08-30 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|329.40 USD
|+0.18%
|+0.55%
|+37.10%
|09:00am
|MICROSOFT TO UNBUNDLE CHAT APP TEAMS FROM OFFICE PRODUCT IN BID…
|RE
|09:00am
|Microsoft to unbundle Teams from Office in bid to allay EU antitrust concerns
|RE
MICROSOFT SAYS CHANGES WILL APPLY TO EUROPE, SWITZERLAND FROM OCT. 1
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|329.40 USD
|+0.18%
|+0.55%
|2443 B $
|MICROSOFT TO UNBUNDLE CHAT APP TEAMS FROM OFFICE PRODUCT IN BID…
|RE
|Microsoft to unbundle Teams from Office in bid to allay EU antitrust concerns
|RE
|MICROSOFT SAYS CHANGES WILL APPLY TO EUROPE, SWITZERLAND FROM OC…
|RE
|Stocks seen higher; Grafton begins another buyback
|AN
|Google introduces generative AI to Search in India, Japan
|RE
|AI startup AI21 Labs valued at $1.4 bln after latest fund raise
|RE
|Big names in Big Tech to attend AI forum of US Senate's Schumer
|RE
|Okta forecasts quarterly revenue above expectations, shares surge
|RE
|Salesforce forecasts third-quarter revenue above estimates
|RE
|Transcript : Microsoft Corporation Presents at Deutsche Bank's 2023 Technology Conference, Aug-30-2023 11:45 AM
|CI
|Advanced Micro Devices Publishes Source Code for SEV Technology for Public
|MT
|Lumen Deploys Microsoft 365 Copilot as Part of Early Access Program
|MT
|Baidu Set to Gain Early Approval for Public Generative AI Services in China
|MT
|As Nvidia splashes out, are stock buybacks worth it?: McGeever
|RE
|Legendary investor: Terry Smith
|Futures up, focus shifts to macro data
|AN
|Funds punished for owning too few Nvidia shares after stunning 230% rally
|RE
|Terry Gou, the man who made iPhones, bids again to be Taiwan president
|RE
|OpenAI on track to generate more than $1 bln revenue over 12 months - The Information
|RE
|OpenAI on pace for over $1 bln revenue as big companies boost AI spending - The Information
|RE
|Alphabet's AI partnerships 'a good start' -CIO
|RE
|Factbox-Who are the Republican candidates running for president?
|RE
|Mib approaches 28,900; ERG takes top spot
|AN
|US equal-weighted funds shine as investors look beyond Big Tech
|RE
|Synthetaic Forms Five-Year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft for Next-Generation Ai Data and Cloud Solutions
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+37.10%
|2443 B $
|+43.22%
|69 545 M $
|+49.33%
|65 197 M $
|+8.97%
|52 847 M $
|+57.18%
|52 058 M $
|+79.08%
|39 353 M $
|+154.36%
|35 139 M $
|+47.40%
|24 717 M $
|-27.10%
|21 497 M $
|+1.37%
|20 667 M $