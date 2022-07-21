Log in
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-20 pm EDT
262.27 USD   +1.06%
12:15aMicrosoft- telemetry indicates that microsoft teams functionalit…
RE
07/21Microsoft- rerouting microsoft teams traffic to an alternate reg…
RE
07/20Microsoft- identified downstream impact to multiple microsoft 36…
RE
MICROSOFT- TELEMETRY INDICATES THAT MICROSOFT TEAMS FUNCTIONALIT…

07/21/2022 | 12:15am EDT
MICROSOFT- TELEMETRY INDICATES THAT MICROSOFT TEAMS FUNCTIONALITY IS BEGINNING TO RECOVER


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 199 B - -
Net income 2022 73 147 M - -
Net cash 2022 62 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,0x
Yield 2022 0,93%
Capitalization 1 962 B 1 962 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,57x
EV / Sales 2023 8,28x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 262,27 $
Average target price 348,34 $
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Matthias Troyer Partner Research Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.83%1 941 033
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-27.12%51 189
SYNOPSYS INC.-15.76%49 487
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-49.75%48 842
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-16.79%44 557
SEA LIMITED-66.32%42 176