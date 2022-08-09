Log in
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:18 2022-08-09 pm EDT
282.18 USD   +0.66%
02:30pMicrosoft Tries To Reduce Business Expenses By Restricting Spending On Travel, Teams - WSJ
02:30pMicrosoft tries to reduce business expenses by restricting spend…
03:02aBarclays deploys Microsoft Teams globally as its preferred collaboration platform to enable better connectivity for its employees worldwide
MICROSOFT TRIES TO REDUCE BUSINESS EXPENSES BY RESTRICTING SPEND…

08/09/2022 | 02:30pm EDT
MICROSOFT TRIES TO REDUCE BUSINESS EXPENSES BY RESTRICTING SPENDING ON TRAVEL, TEAMS - WSJ


08/08Is the gaming industry heading for a slump?
08/08Nvidia warns of lower revenue on gaming weakness
08/08SMBC Nikko Adjusts Microsoft Price Target to $331 From $308, Maintains Outperform Ratin..
08/05MICROSOFT : BTS, benny blanco and Snoop Dogg collaborate on first-ever Xbox singing contro..
08/04Volpara Health collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate the research and development o..
08/04Volpara Health Collaborates with Microsoft to Accelerate the Research and Development o..
08/04Daiwa Securities Lowers Microsoft's Price Target to $330 From $370, Maintains Buy Ratin..
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 221 B - -
Net income 2023 76 125 M - -
Net cash 2023 81 564 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,7x
Yield 2023 0,93%
Capitalization 2 091 B 2 091 B -
EV / Sales 2023 9,11x
EV / Sales 2024 7,79x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 280,32 $
Average target price 333,12 $
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-15.88%2 090 596
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-26.74%71 214
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-18.53%57 222
SYNOPSYS INC.1.57%56 916
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.0.11%50 482
SEA LIMITED-61.76%47 880