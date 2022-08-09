Log in
News
Summary
MSFT
US5949181045
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
(MSFT)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
03:18 2022-08-09 pm EDT
282.18
USD
+0.66%
02:30p
Microsoft Tries To Reduce Business Expenses By Restricting Spending On Travel, Teams - WSJ
RE
02:30p
Microsoft tries to reduce business expenses by restricting spend…
RE
03:02a
Barclays deploys Microsoft Teams globally as its preferred collaboration platform to enable better connectivity for its employees worldwide
PR
MICROSOFT TRIES TO REDUCE BUSINESS EXPENSES BY RESTRICTING SPEND…
08/09/2022 | 02:30pm EDT
MICROSOFT TRIES TO REDUCE BUSINESS EXPENSES BY RESTRICTING SPENDING ON TRAVEL, TEAMS - WSJ
© Reuters 2022
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
03:02a
Barclays deploys Microsoft Teams globally as its preferred collaboration platform to en..
PR
08/08
Is the gaming industry heading for a slump?
RE
08/08
Nvidia warns of lower revenue on gaming weakness
RE
08/08
SMBC Nikko Adjusts Microsoft Price Target to $331 From $308, Maintains Outperform Ratin..
MT
08/05
MICROSOFT
: BTS, benny blanco and Snoop Dogg collaborate on first-ever Xbox singing contro..
PU
08/04
Volpara Health collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate the research and development o..
PR
08/04
Volpara Health Collaborates with Microsoft to Accelerate the Research and Development o..
CI
08/04
Daiwa Securities Lowers Microsoft's Price Target to $330 From $370, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
08/08
SMBC Nikko Adjusts Microsoft Price Target to $331 From $308, Maintains Outperform Ratin..
MT
08/04
Daiwa Securities Lowers Microsoft's Price Target to $330 From $370, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
08/01
Bernstein Adjusts Microsoft's Price Target to $355 From $400, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
221 B
-
-
Net income 2023
76 125 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
81 564 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
27,7x
Yield 2023
0,93%
Capitalization
2 091 B
2 091 B
-
EV / Sales 2023
9,11x
EV / Sales 2024
7,79x
Nbr of Employees
221 000
Free-Float
99,6%
More Financials
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
47
Last Close Price
280,32 $
Average target price
333,12 $
Spread / Average Target
18,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith
President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott
Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra
CTO
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
-15.88%
2 090 596
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC
-26.74%
71 214
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE
-18.53%
57 222
SYNOPSYS INC.
1.57%
56 916
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.
0.11%
50 482
SEA LIMITED
-61.76%
47 880
More Results
