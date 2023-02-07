Advanced search
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:24:56 2023-02-07 pm EST
265.27 USD   +3.31%
MICROSOFT VP SAYS MORE USERS FOR BING WILL DRAW MORE ADVERTISING…

02/07/2023 | 01:58pm EST

02/07/2023 | 01:58pm EST
MICROSOFT VP SAYS MORE USERS FOR BING WILL DRAW MORE ADVERTISING REVENUE


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 209 B - -
Net income 2023 69 284 M - -
Net cash 2023 68 145 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,7x
Yield 2023 1,02%
Capitalization 1 911 B 1 911 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,82x
EV / Sales 2024 7,78x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 256,77 $
Average target price 287,27 $
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.07%1 911 345
SYNOPSYS INC.13.20%54 866
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.78%53 798
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.15.69%50 998
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION33.95%44 176
SEA LIMITED27.35%37 221