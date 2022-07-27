Major indexes hold strong gains following Fed rate hike

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Microsoft, Alphabet results spark rally in megacap stocks
* Fed announces rate hike in unanimous decision
* Indexes: Dow up 0.4%, S&P 500 up 1.4%, Nasdaq up 2.6%
NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes held
strong gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised its
benchmark overnight interest rate by three-quarters of a
percentage point.
The action comes on top of a 75 basis points hike last month
and smaller moves in May and March, in an effort by the Fed to
cool inflation.
Wednesday's hike was expected by many investors.
"This was widely expected and encouraging that it was a
unanimous decision," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer
and founding partner at Cresset Capital.
"It was well telegraphed and properly balanced against
expectations."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.37 points,
or 0.35%, to 31,873.91; the S&P 500 gained 54.29 points,
or 1.38%, to 3,975.34; and the Nasdaq Composite added
300.13 points, or 2.6%, to 11,862.71.
Stocks were already higher before the Fed announcement, with
upbeat quarterly reports from Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc
lifting sentiment about the earnings season.
Microsoft forecast double-digit growth in revenue
this fiscal year on demand for cloud computing services.
Alphabet Inc reported better-than-expected sales of
Google search ads, easing worries about a slowing ad market.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.65-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.03-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 30 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 44 new highs and 95 new lows.
