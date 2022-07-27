Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Microsoft Corporation
  News
  Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:55 2022-07-27 pm EDT
268.92 USD   +6.76%
Equities Advance Midday as Investors Await Federal Reserve's Policy Decision
MT
MIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Advance With Crude Oil in Midday Trading as Investors Await Federal Reserve's Policy Decision
MT
Pelosi's husband dumps Nvidia stock as House eyes chip bill
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Major indexes hold strong gains following Fed rate hike

07/27/2022 | 02:34pm EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Microsoft, Alphabet results spark rally in megacap stocks

* Fed announces rate hike in unanimous decision

* Indexes: Dow up 0.4%, S&P 500 up 1.4%, Nasdaq up 2.6%

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes held strong gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point.

The action comes on top of a 75 basis points hike last month and smaller moves in May and March, in an effort by the Fed to cool inflation.

Wednesday's hike was expected by many investors.

"This was widely expected and encouraging that it was a unanimous decision," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer and founding partner at Cresset Capital.

"It was well telegraphed and properly balanced against expectations."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.37 points, or 0.35%, to 31,873.91; the S&P 500 gained 54.29 points, or 1.38%, to 3,975.34; and the Nasdaq Composite added 300.13 points, or 2.6%, to 11,862.71.

Stocks were already higher before the Fed announcement, with upbeat quarterly reports from Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc lifting sentiment about the earnings season.

Microsoft forecast double-digit growth in revenue this fiscal year on demand for cloud computing services. Alphabet Inc reported better-than-expected sales of Google search ads, easing worries about a slowing ad market.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.65-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.03-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 30 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 44 new highs and 95 new lows. (Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Sruthi Shankar and Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru and Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Anil D'Silva and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 7.35% 113.06 Delayed Quote.-27.50%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5.71% 266.78 Delayed Quote.-23.04%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 199 B - -
Net income 2022 73 319 M - -
Net cash 2022 62 154 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,9x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 1 880 B 1 880 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,16x
EV / Sales 2023 8,23x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 251,90 $
Average target price 341,27 $
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-23.04%1 880 182
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-24.58%52 383
SYNOPSYS INC.-8.37%51 920
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-50.80%47 827
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.03%46 763
SEA LIMITED-67.90%40 200