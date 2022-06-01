Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/31 04:00:01 pm EDT
271.87 USD   -0.50%
02:08aMapmaker TomTom to cut 10% of jobs due to improved automation
RE
05/31Salesforce sees robust profit, expects little impact from inflation
RE
05/31Simpson Thacher lawyers dominate mega deal wave
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mapmaker TomTom to cut 10% of jobs due to improved automation

06/01/2022 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
TomTom logo and camera are seen on a vehicle in Eindhoven

(Reuters) - TomTom will shed around a tenth of its global workforce, the Dutch navigation and digital mapping company said on Wednesday, as it steps up its automated mapmaking capability.

"Regrettably, this will have an intended impact on approximately 500 employees in our Maps unit," it said in a statement. "The full assessment of the financial implications of the reset of the Maps unit is ongoing."

Chief Executive Harold Goddijn said higher levels of automation would build better, broader maps enabling it to address a wider market across its carmaker and tech customers.

TomTom, whose clients range from Volkswagen and Renault to and Microsoft, has been hit by longstanding supply chain shortages which forced automakers around the globe to slash production.

The company had reaffirmed its cash and sales forecasts in April, when it said it had seen limited immediate effects from Russia's war in Ukraine as some factories belonging to carmakers and suppliers in the country remained in operation.

TomTom said it would provide an update as it announces its quarterly financial results on July 15.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.50% 271.87 Delayed Quote.-19.16%
RENAULT -0.62% 25.55 Real-time Quote.-16.35%
TOMTOM NV 1.38% 7.72 Real-time Quote.-15.26%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.60% 61.009 Delayed Quote.-14.93%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.47% 154.68 Delayed Quote.-12.85%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
02:08aMapmaker TomTom to cut 10% of jobs due to improved automation
RE
05/31Salesforce sees robust profit, expects little impact from inflation
RE
05/31Simpson Thacher lawyers dominate mega deal wave
RE
05/31JPM says Meta will become Broadcom's next billion-dollar customer
RE
05/30Nokia Strengthens Partnership with Microsoft to Enhance Performance At the Mission Crit..
CI
05/27Wall Street surges, on course to snap longest weekly losing streak in decades
RE
05/27MICROSOFT : celebrates suppliers' bold ambitions empowering communities
PU
05/26MICHAEL DELL : Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware in $61 billion deal
RE
05/26ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : An attempt to reconnect
05/26AMD Instinct™ Mi200 Adopted for Large-Scale Ai Training in Microsoft Azure
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 199 B - -
Net income 2022 73 246 M - -
Net cash 2022 63 054 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,9x
Yield 2022 0,90%
Capitalization 2 033 B 2 033 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,90x
EV / Sales 2023 8,53x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 271,87 $
Average target price 361,47 $
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kirk Koenigsbauer Vice President-Office Product Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-19.16%2 033 325
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-25.09%57 139
SYNOPSYS INC.-13.38%49 403
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-53.49%46 975
SEA LIMITED-63.05%46 380
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-17.50%43 085