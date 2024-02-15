Microsoft: 3.2 billion euros invested in Germany

Microsoft announced on Thursday that it intends to invest 3.2 billion euros in Germany over the next two years to double its AI infrastructure and cloud capabilities.



This investment - the largest made by the IT group in its 40-year presence in the country - also aims to train more than 1.2 million people in digital professions by the end of 2025.



'We are seeing a growing demand for AI-related applications in key sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, financial services, pharmaceuticals, life sciences and medical technology', explained Microsoft vice-president Brad Smith.



Chancellor Olaf Scholz, for his part, spoke of 'very good news for Germany', illustrating the confidence of investors.



Microsoft points out that its plans include the use of 100% renewable energies, including for its data centers.



