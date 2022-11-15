Microsoft : Accessibility Nonprofit Tech Accelerator is launched

Advanced search
11/15/2022
As someone born with a complex mobility disability, I have personally experienced the profound impact of services offered by nonprofit organizations throughout my life. Support from community organizations provided my single mother funding for gas to travel between my hospital appointments from our rural hometown and a wheelchair when denied by Medicaid. To give back, I began working as a local Ambassador for a nonprofit, raising awareness and funds to further research, access to devices, and support people like myself living with neuromuscular disabilities.

My early experiences volunteering alongside organizations empowered me to find my own voice in sharing my disability journey and laid the foundation for what would become my career in accessibility. It is an honor to lead the Access Technology Program at Microsoft in a role that leverages my passion for technology to advance programs of disability organizations globally.

Today, we're launching Microsoft's Accessibility Nonprofit Tech Accelerator (NTA) program. The Accessibility NTA is a program that supports disability-focused nonprofit organizations with access to enterprise technology and grants to best serve the disability community. In the 2023 grant round, we will continue our pilot program in partnership with a small subset of disability nonprofit organizations on strategic projects that accrue to closing the Disability Divide.

The Accessibility NTA is focused on efforts that advance how people with disabilities can equitably work, learn, and live. Our new Nonprofit Resource Hub connects organizations to vital technical resources, software discounts, training materials, tools, and programs to support their missions.

If you are part of a disability nonprofit organization, please join us for our Microsoft Accessibility for Nonprofits Webinar on Tuesday, December 6th. In this introductory session, you will learn about:

  • Accessibility Nonprofit Tech Accelerator 2023 grant program that provides selected organizations with technology grants and dedicated specialist staff to support your mission.
  • Access to Microsoft Philanthropies grants and discounts across our nonprofit cloud products including Azure, Dynamics 365, and Microsoft 365 for all registered 501 c3 organizations.
  • Microsoft Accessibility team will share our commitment to disability nonprofit partners, our work on AI for Accessibility & Innovation.

Register today for the Microsoft Accessibility for Nonprofit Webinar!

