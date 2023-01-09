Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:41 2023-01-09 pm EST
229.57 USD   +2.06%
12:58pMicrosoft Acquires Composable Infrastructure Provider Fungible
DJ
12:16pNasdaq leads gains on Wall Street as interest rate worries ease
RE
11:09aMicrosoft Closes Acquisition of Fungible
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft Acquires Composable Infrastructure Provider Fungible

01/09/2023 | 12:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Denny Jacob


Microsoft Corp. on Monday said it acquired composable infrastructure provider Fungible Inc.

The tech giant said the Fungible team will join its datacenter infrastructure engineering teams and will focus on delivering multiple data processing units, network innovation and hardware systems advancements. Fungible's technologies help enable high-performance, scalable datacenter infrastructure, Microsoft said.

Terms of the acquisition weren't disclosed.

"We are proud to be part of a company that shares Fungible's vision and will leverage the Fungible DPU and software to enhance its storage and networking offerings," Fungible said in an article on its website.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1257ET

All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
12:58pMicrosoft Acquires Composable Infrastructure Provider Fungible
DJ
12:16pNasdaq leads gains on Wall Street as interest rate worries ease
RE
11:09aMicrosoft Closes Acquisition of Fungible
MT
10:15aTrackinsight: Wall Street off to a flying start in 2023
TI
09:45aPiper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Microsoft to $247 From $265, Maintains Overweight..
MT
06:11aFactbox-Tech firms leading job cuts in Corporate America
RE
01/06Ces 2023 : Intel introduces 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processors, vision processing unit ..
PU
01/06Exclusive-Russian hackers targeted U.S. nuclear scientists
RE
01/06ATCO Closes "Major" Canadian Renewables Buy, Enters Into Long Term Renewable Energy Pur..
MT
01/06ATCO Brief: Closing "Major" Canadian Renewables Buy and Entering Into a Long ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 213 B - -
Net income 2023 71 435 M - -
Net cash 2023 67 497 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,6x
Yield 2023 1,20%
Capitalization 1 677 B 1 677 B -
EV / Sales 2023 7,56x
EV / Sales 2024 6,53x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 224,93 $
Average target price 295,17 $
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-6.21%1 677 191
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE4.75%48 960
SYNOPSYS INC.0.39%48 856
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-0.61%43 797
SEA LIMITED7.03%31 283
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-5.75%30 989