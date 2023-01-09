Microsoft Acquires Composable Infrastructure Provider Fungible

By Denny Jacob

Microsoft Corp. on Monday said it acquired composable infrastructure provider Fungible Inc.

The tech giant said the Fungible team will join its datacenter infrastructure engineering teams and will focus on delivering multiple data processing units, network innovation and hardware systems advancements. Fungible's technologies help enable high-performance, scalable datacenter infrastructure, Microsoft said.

Terms of the acquisition weren't disclosed.

"We are proud to be part of a company that shares Fungible's vision and will leverage the Fungible DPU and software to enhance its storage and networking offerings," Fungible said in an article on its website.

