    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Microsoft : An Americans with Disabilities Act anniversary – and the work that remains to be done

07/26/2021 | 12:08pm EDT
Rafuse, who was also an administrative judge for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, has muscular dystrophy and uses a power wheelchair.

'The ADA was a law that opened doors for me - literally - creating ramps up to those doors so that I could access things like employment, reasonable accommodations, going to a restaurant,' she says.

A lack of equity in the areas of technology, employment and education is known as the 'disability divide,' a term used by The World Bank.

To help bridge that divide, Microsoft recently started a pilot program as part of its Airband Initiative in Los Angeles and New York City for people with disabilities that offers a bundle of services - hardware, software, broadband internet - at low-cost financing. Microsoft is also exploring how it can better support nonprofits that focus on people with disabilities and accessibility issues, Rafuse says.

'We've got to get more technology into people's hands and educate people on the power of accessibility,' says Jenny Lay-Flurrie, Microsoft chief accessibility officer. 'Digital accessibility has accelerated in the last five years, there is so much now built into software like Windows and Office.'

Another Microsoft effort will be a low-cost assistive technology grant program. 'Some people have coined the term 'disability tax,' because it can be so much more expensive to be a person with a disability,' Rafuse says. For example, her wheelchair and van to transport the wheelchair totals more than $100,000.

'All of these costs that people with disabilities experience are contributing to a disability tax,' she says.

To ease the burden, Victor Calise, commissioner of the New York City Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities, thinks it's important for cities to 'go above and beyond the ADA in many respects.'

Like in New York City, where he says the city's building code and Human Rights Law exceeds federal requirements and has written inclusive design and inclusive recreation guidelines to provide technical assistance to designers that help them meet and exceed their ADA requirements.

The city is also working to make websites and digital platforms accessible to people who use screen readers; that accessible pedestrian signals are included on many streets; induction loop systems for people with hearing difficulties are in place in many taxis and city projects; and LinkNYC kiosks, which provide free phone calls, Wi-Fi and device charging, also have accessibility features including access to American Sign Language interpreting.

'A truly inclusive 'smart city' will ensure that all technology includes the needs of the disability community from the very beginning of the design process,' says Calise, who has used a wheelchair since a mountain biking accident in 1994 left him paralyzed from the waist down.

'If people with disabilities are not seen, they are not heard and if they are not heard they are not seen,' he says. 'It is important for accessibility to be discussed in the mainstream at all levels of discourse. People with disabilities are the largest minority in the U.S. and the world, and we need to be included in all aspects of society.'

Top photo: Angela Winfield, speaking at Cornell University. Photo credit: Jason Koski/Cornell University

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 16:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 B - -
Net income 2021 59 435 M - -
Net cash 2021 66 434 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,1x
Yield 2021 0,77%
Capitalization 2 182 B 2 182 B -
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 163 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 289,67 $
Average target price 306,32 $
Spread / Average Target 5,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Gina L. Loften Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.24%1 996 018
SEA LIMITED49.55%148 598
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.6.50%109 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC16.00%66 486
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE33.78%63 952
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-7.39%50 259