    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
Microsoft : Announcing the Aqua Shift Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller

08/03/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
As we continue to dream up new designs and find new ways to delight our fans, we are always looking for ways to elevate your Xbox gaming experience. Well, get ready to take your Xbox Wireless Controller experience to a whole new, shimmery level. Today we announce our Xbox Wireless Controller - Aqua Shift Special Edition for your holding pleasure.

Xbox Wireless Controller - Aqua Shift Special Edition

Aqua shift features a surreal, color-shifting blue shimmer that you need to see to believe. Playing with the way the prismatic color moves across our controller, you'll feel like Aqua Shift comes to life in your hands. Inspired by the fantasy that gaming brings into our lives, we know this mystical beauty will add that magic your controller collection needs.

Aqua shift is the first Special Edition Xbox Series X|S controller to feature rubberized side grips with a unique dual color swirl on every unit. Textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case makes sure you stay connected to the game no matter how intense things get. Our next gen Share button can be customized in the Xbox Accessories app to capture wild screenshots, start/stop recording of your most epic gaming clips, or instantly capture those 'what the heck just happened' moments. Share these with your friends directly from the console dashboard or your mobile phone. The Xbox Accessories app can also be used to remap your other controller buttons and create custom controller profiles for your favorite games, giving the Xbox Wireless Controller endless potential to elevate your game.

The Xbox Wireless Controller - Aqua Shift Special Edition is available for pre-order today in select Xbox markets worldwide for $69.99 USD. Check your local retailer or xbox.com for more information.

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 17:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 191 B - -
Net income 2022 65 952 M - -
Net cash 2022 92 196 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,6x
Yield 2022 0,85%
Capitalization 2 140 B 2 140 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
EV / Sales 2023 9,48x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.06%2 140 391
SEA LIMITED41.32%147 518
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.12.34%112 537
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC37.93%81 027
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE0.00%73 307
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%44 624