    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:18 2022-08-05 pm EDT
282.22 USD   -0.51%
Microsoft : BTS, benny blanco and Snoop Dogg collaborate on first-ever Xbox singing controller

08/05/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
Xbox has partnered with Interscope Records, renowned record producer, DJ, and songwriter benny blanco, Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook of 21st century pop icons BTS, and rapper and actor Snoop Dogg to launch the first ever singing Xbox controller in celebration of their newly released single "Bad Decisions."

The controller, sure to become a prized-collectible item for gaming and music fans alike, features custom artwork, the names of the artists and a speaker attached to the back which allows you to listen to the new single out loud through the press of a button. Fans will be able to enter to win one of their own singing controllers, simply by following and retweeting the @Xbox announcement tweet (terms and conditions).

In addition to this exclusive controller, Forza Horizon 5 will be giving away a custom vehicle designed in the theme of the single artwork of "Bad Decisions" as well as a QR code linking players directly to listen to the new song as they drive around the Horizon Festival. The 1971 Meyers Manx and livery will be available for download from the in-game "Gifts" tab within the Message Center.

Be sure to tune in to Xbox's Twitch channel on August 5 at 11am PT to celebrate the "Bad Decisions" music video, enjoy an exclusive, first look at the singing Xbox controller and to experience the exciting in-game content from Forza Horizon 5.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 16:45:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 220 B - -
Net income 2023 75 542 M - -
Net cash 2023 82 851 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,1x
Yield 2023 0,92%
Capitalization 2 115 B 2 115 B -
EV / Sales 2023 9,23x
EV / Sales 2024 7,87x
Nbr of Employees 221 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 283,65 $
Average target price 334,15 $
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Hemma Prafullchandra CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-15.66%2 115 431
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-39.57%58 738
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-17.92%57 697
SYNOPSYS INC.0.64%56 949
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-0.41%50 825
SEA LIMITED-61.13%48 675