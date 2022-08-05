Microsoft : BTS, benny blanco and Snoop Dogg collaborate on first-ever Xbox singing controller

Xbox has partnered with Interscope Records, renowned record producer, DJ, and songwriter benny blanco, Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook of 21st century pop icons BTS, and rapper and actor Snoop Dogg to launch the first ever singing Xbox controller in celebration of their newly released single "Bad Decisions."

The controller, sure to become a prized-collectible item for gaming and music fans alike, features custom artwork, the names of the artists and a speaker attached to the back which allows you to listen to the new single out loud through the press of a button. Fans will be able to enter to win one of their own singing controllers, simply by following and retweeting the @Xbox announcement tweet (terms and conditions).

In addition to this exclusive controller, Forza Horizon 5 will be giving away a custom vehicle designed in the theme of the single artwork of "Bad Decisions" as well as a QR code linking players directly to listen to the new song as they drive around the Horizon Festival. The 1971 Meyers Manx and livery will be available for download from the in-game "Gifts" tab within the Message Center.

Be sure to tune in to Xbox's Twitch channel on August 5 at 11am PT to celebrate the "Bad Decisions" music video, enjoy an exclusive, first look at the singing Xbox controller and to experience the exciting in-game content from Forza Horizon 5.