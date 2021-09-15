Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft : Biden enlists Disney, Microsoft CEOs in push for vaccine mandates

09/15/2021 | 07:36pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden holds a meeting on infrastructure with labor and business leaders at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met on Wednesday with U.S. CEOs and other top business leaders as he pushes companies to require workers to be inoculated against COVID-19 amid a surge in infections among the unvaccinated.

Participants in the meeting included the chief executives of Walt Disney Co, Microsoft Corp and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc .

Biden last week announced https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-deliver-six-step-plan-covid-19-pandemic-2021-09-09 vaccine mandates for nearly all federal employees, federal contractors, and larger companies as the number of U.S. infections continued to rise, hospital beds in some parts of the country filled up and mask requirements returned. After months of trying to persuade Americans to get free vaccinations, the White House is pushing state and local governments, companies and schools to adopt mandates requiring them instead.

Biden said at the beginning of the meeting that it would take some time to get the new requirements in place.

"It's about beating this virus and saving lives," he said.

Some Republican-led states and a sizable minority of Americans have defied vaccine recommendations from health officials, citing economic or freedom-of-choice arguments. With just 63% of the popula
tion having received at least one dose, the U.S. vaccination rate now lags https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access most developed economies.

Opinion polls have shown a majority of Americans support some form of vaccine mandate.

Biden told reporters https://www.reuters.com/world/us/white-house-says-it-is-encouraging-state-local-covid-vaccine-mandates-2021-09-14 on Tuesday that he had seen "positive support for mandates, by and large," although he conceded that there would always be a small percentage of people who would refuse to get inoculated.

The White House hopes Wednesday's meeting will serve "as a rallying cry for more businesses across the country to step up and institute similar measures," an official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The meeting involves business leaders and chief executives who have instituted vaccine requirements or are working to implement the new rules, the person said.

The policies announced last week require nearly all federal workers and federal contractors to get COVID-19 vaccinations and push large employers to have workers inoculated or tested weekly. The new measures would apply to businesses with more than 100 employees, about two-thirds of all U.S. workers.

Also among those meeting with Biden were the CEOs of the Kaiser Permanente healthcare system, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Molly Moon's Homemade Ice Cream.

Josh Bolten, president of the Business Roundtable representing employers of 20 million workers, also attended. The Business Roundtable has welcomed Biden's announcement on mandates. Bolten was a chief of staff to Republican former President George W. Bush.

The fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus has sparked a new wave of sickness and death, posing increased risk not just to the country but to a president who as a candidate promised to get control of the pandemic.

Some small employers have voiced frustration with the mandate. Large employers like U.S. automakers General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co and rare-earths producer MP Materials Corp said they are encouraging employees to get the vaccine, but they were quiet about Biden's executive order.

Raytheon Technologies Corp, a weapons maker and aerospace company that does extensive business with the U.S. government, said on Wednesday that it expects Biden's vaccine mandate will strengthen their business outlook heading into the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Doina Chiacu and Jeff Mason; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Doina Chiacu


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.54% 304.6728 Delayed Quote.34.79%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 3.09% 49.71 Delayed Quote.20.91%
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
07:36pMICROSOFT : Biden enlists Disney, Microsoft CEOs in push for vaccine mandates
RE
06:22pBig Tech's little mergers draw more U.S. antitrust scrutiny
RE
06:18pTech Stocks Trading Moderately Higher Despite Chipmaker Weakness
MT
06:12pMICROSOFT : Go behind the scenes at Azure with Sept. 23 Learn TV event
PU
06:12pMICROSOFT : Xbox celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
PU
05:29pALPHABET : Wells Fargo picks Microsoft, Google as cloud service providers
RE
05:19pWells Fargo Selects Microsoft Azure, Google For Public Cloud Services
MT
04:27pQUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY : LedgerPay Secures Paytron Merchant Services Contract
MT
04:13pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Microsoft, Apple, The Boeing Company, AT&T, Activision Bli..
04:12pMICROSOFT : The future of security is passwordless. Beginning today, we're makin..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 192 B - 138 B
Net income 2022 66 131 M - 47 821 M
Net cash 2022 92 059 M - 66 570 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,3x
Yield 2022 0,81%
Capitalization 2 253 B 2 253 B 1 629 B
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
EV / Sales 2023 9,87x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 299,79 $
Average target price 334,14 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kirk Koenigsbauer COO & VP-Experiences & Devices Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.79%2 252 889
SEA LIMITED67.57%183 621
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC66.50%97 989
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-16.57%83 624
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE47.10%76 028
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.11.51%51 289