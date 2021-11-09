Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft Bing makes it easier to comparison shop across multiple online stores

11/09/2021 | 02:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Now more than ever consumers are looking for more options to shop across multiple online stores in a single place. In the latest shopping update from Microsoft Bing, product search is now even more convenient with insights on item popularity, price across multiple stores, and deals. In addition, the checkout process is simplified to help shoppers get what they're looked for in fewer clicks. Deal-conscious shoppers will now see "sales" and "price drops" marked on applicable items, alongside deal rankings that are "good", "great", or "epic". Additionally, shoppers can choose to compare prices across stores or find a product's price history over time, in just one click! The insights are show on all items for which we have relevant data. Trend-conscious shoppers can now also discover products that are "top viewed," "highly rated", or "currently trending" within a category from across the web. This information, aggregated from across the web, helps give savvy shoppers the confidence to make their next purchase.

Finally, when a shopper is ready to buy, they can easily see if their item is available for "curbside pickup,"
or can try our new "Buy Now" feature for Amazon products that directly adds the item to Amazon's cart. We've also begun rolling out express checkout on Edge to make purchase just a few clicks on any seller website!

Together these new features on Microsoft Bing help do the research for you, so you can save time and money and make the right purchase decision at the right time! Try your next purchase on Microsoft Bing.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 19:54:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
03:03pGE investors hope split remedies years of lackluster performance
RE
02:55pMicrosoft Bing makes it easier to comparison shop across multiple online stores
PU
02:45pPRIVACY PRESERVING MACHINE LEARNING : maintaining confidentiality and preserving trust
PU
01:36pWhat to look for from Azure high-performance computing at next week's Supercomputing 20..
PU
12:35pHow Microsoft Azure is accelerating hardware innovations for a sustainable future
PU
09:25aForza Horizon 5 available now with Xbox Game Pass
PU
03:55aFacebook can pursue malware lawsuit against Israel's NSO Group -US appeals court
RE
11/08ELON MUSK : Musk's Twitter poll shaves stock price and raises regulatory questions
RE
11/08Quisitive Announces Creation of Global Microsoft Digital Transformation Co as Acquires ..
MT
11/08AMD lands Meta as customer and takes on Nvidia, sending shares up 11%
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 196 B - -
Net income 2022 71 266 M - -
Net cash 2022 83 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,5x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 2 530 B 2 530 B -
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 336,99 $
Average target price 359,11 $
Spread / Average Target 6,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Matthias Troyer Distinguished Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION51.51%2 530 114
SEA LIMITED72.87%189 991
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC89.32%111 908
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE64.85%83 482
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-22.95%77 224
SYNOPSYS INC.31.44%52 295