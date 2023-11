Nov 20 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp:

* MICROSOFT CEO SATYA NADELLA SAYS WE WANT TO CONTINUE TO PARTNER WITH OPENAI - CNBC INTERVIEW

* MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SAYS OPEN TO PEOPLE STAYING AT OPENAI OR COMING TO MICROSOFT

* MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SAYS OPENAI GOVERNANCE NEEDS TO CHANGE NO MATTER WHERE ALTMAN ENDS UP