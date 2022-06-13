Microsoft : CWA and Microsoft announce labor neutrality agreement

On June 2, we announced and adopted principlesthat apply across Microsoft for employee organizing and engagement with labor organizations.
Today I want to share that we are putting these principles into practice with a ground-breaking labor neutrality agreement between the Communications Workers of America (CWA) and Microsoft. This agreement, details of which you can read in our joint press release, will apply at Activision Blizzard after the acquisition closes.
Disclaimer
Microsoft Corporation published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 15:22:01 UTC.