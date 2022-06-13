Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:31 2022-06-13 am EDT
245.61 USD   -2.92%
11:23aMICROSOFT : CWA and Microsoft announce labor neutrality agreement
PU
11:13aMICROSOFT : CWA, Microsoft announce labor neutrality agreement
PU
10:40aS&P 500 on course to confirm bear market as inflation fears mount
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft : CWA and Microsoft announce labor neutrality agreement

06/13/2022 | 11:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On June 2, we announced and adopted principlesthat apply across Microsoft for employee organizing and engagement with labor organizations.

Today I want to share that we are putting these principles into practice with a ground-breaking labor neutrality agreement between the Communications Workers of America (CWA) and Microsoft. This agreement, details of which you can read in our joint press release, will apply at Activision Blizzard after the acquisition closes.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 15:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
11:23aMICROSOFT : CWA and Microsoft announce labor neutrality agreement
PU
11:13aMICROSOFT : CWA, Microsoft announce labor neutrality agreement
PU
10:40aS&P 500 on course to confirm bear market as inflation fears mount
RE
10:28aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Black Monday
08:50aActivision Blizzard Unit King to Buy AI Firm Peltarion
DJ
08:26aWolfe Research Adjusts Microsoft Price Target to $320 From $350, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
08:26aJefferies & Co Adjusts Microsoft Price Target to $320 From $325, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08:13aFutures fall on bets of aggressive Fed rate hikes
RE
07:53aCPR Welcomes Bookman and Palmer to Board
AQ
06:12aSouth Korea’s Kospi, Kosdaq Plunge Amid Worries of Rate Hike and Global Slowdown;..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 198 B - -
Net income 2022 73 385 M - -
Net cash 2022 63 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,0x
Yield 2022 0,96%
Capitalization 1 892 B 1 892 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,21x
EV / Sales 2023 7,93x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 252,99 $
Average target price 359,85 $
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Kirk Koenigsbauer Vice President-Office Product Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-24.78%1 892 121
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-30.86%49 886
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-51.79%46 728
SYNOPSYS INC.-17.13%46 716
SEA LIMITED-65.90%42 697
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-19.98%41 118