Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Microsoft Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MSFT   US5949181045

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

(MSFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft : Celebrating 9 years of

03/24/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

When we started the [email protected] program (almost nine years ago!), we really didn't know much. We knew that independent developers were driving the pace of video game innovation faster than we'd ever seen, and we knew the work they were doing was incredibly progressive and important. We also knew that our players on Xbox loved the artistry and diversity delivered by these developers, and that to make sure our players got the best, most diverse array of games possible, we had to do everything we could to help developers maximize their success on the Xbox ecosystem.

So, we did a lot of listening - directly learning from developers what they wanted, and what they needed. They were never shy about telling us what worked, and what didn't. Innovations like cross-play across other consoles, for example, came directly from [email protected] partners. Stemming from their feedback and requests, we made a lot of changes to our back-end publishing systems and even our app framework. These changes may seem mundane but are really important as we seek to enable independent developers to ship their game easily across Xbox and PC.

The results have exceeded our wildest dreams. Since the program's inception, independent developers have earned more than $2.5 billion in royalties and total revenue generated by [email protected] partners on Xbox almost doubled over the last three years. These are staggering numbers, and it speaks to the power of independent developers.

We've also paid developers and publishers across Xbox hundreds of millions of dollars in Game Pass license fees. There are amazing games out today on Xbox (and other platforms!) that would never have existed without the support of Game Pass members, and that's really been an incredible phenomenon. Ensuring that millions of Game Pass members get to experience some of the best independent games ever created has been transformational for Xbox players and developers.

We know talent is universal, and supporting developers of all sizes, from start-up, single-person studios to veteran indies with multiple successful games in the market is crucial. We're proud that more than 4,600 developers from 94 countries worldwide are looking to deliver experiences to players via Xbox, including more than 1,000 creators who signed up to the [email protected] program over the last two years.

Even with over 3,000 games from independent developers on Xbox, we still have a long way to go. One area we talk to developers and players about a lot is "discoverability." Teams across Microsoft work every day to help solve discovery challenges so players can find games they love, and in turn, ensure developers find the audience for their games. Whether it's helping announce games like WrestleQuest or Escape Academy to millions of viewers in a /[email protected] Showcase with /twitchgaming, providing opportunities for creators to highlight their games on Xbox channels or including their titles in themed sales and promotion, we're always looking for ways to connect creators with new audiences.

Game Pass is another avenue that helps encourage Xbox players to discover new genres and games. After joining, the average member plays 30% more genres and plays 40% more games, with a majority of those games being outside of Game Pass.

Beyond that, we're investing a lot in marketing and merchandising programs all the time to ensure that Xbox players anywhere discover the more than 3,000 independent titles available on Xbox.

This GDC, Microsoft also introduced a new program that was born out of feedback from developers - [email protected] It's led by Nick Ferguson, Director of [email protected], (who was an original [email protected] team member back in 2013, when we were just a virtual team with an idea), and it's for developers on any platform, from iOS and Android to Switch, PlayStation, and PC (and Xbox, of course!) who want to use Microsoft's cloud gaming services in their games. If you're a developer, please check it out at http://www.azure.com/id

Nine years ago, we made a promise to independent developers that we'd work as hard as we could on their behalf, because we knew Xbox players would be stoked to support their work. We don't by any means consider that promise fulfilled, because we see our work as an ongoing commitment from Xbox to independent developers. But through [email protected], the launch of [email protected], our work with Game Pass and beyond to help developers bring their games to Xbox, and with the community response to the amazing games we're seeing come to the platform, we feel we're making progress in the right direction.

Disclaimer

Microsoft Corporation published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 20:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MICROSOFT CORPORATION
04:24pMICROSOFT : Celebrating 9 years of
PU
02:58pSAP winds down Russia activities further, ending cloud services
RE
02:22pMICROSOFT : “These people aren't statistics. Their stories need to be told.” T..
PU
01:22pXBOX GAME PASS ULTIMATE MEMBERS : Stream Paramount+ original Halo series and more with fre..
PU
01:17pWall St rises as investors buy beaten-down chipmakers, tech stocks
RE
01:12pMICROSOFT : and SAP advance partnership
PU
12:19pSuspected Okta hackers arrested by British police
RE
12:02pMICROSOFT FLIGHT SIMULATOR RELEASES : Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar and Andorra
PU
11:37aBritish police say seven people arrested following series of hacks by Lapsus$ group
RE
11:32aMICROSOFT : How one of the world's largest wind companies is using AI to capture more ener..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICROSOFT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 199 B - -
Net income 2022 72 725 M - -
Net cash 2022 86 786 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,0x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 2 245 B 2 245 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
EV / Sales 2023 9,44x
Nbr of Employees 181 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Microsoft Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROSOFT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 47
Last Close Price 299,49 $
Average target price 373,68 $
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satya Nadella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bradford L. Smith President & Chief Legal Officer
Deirdre Quarnstrom Vice President
Amy E. Hood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Kevin Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.95%2 245 237
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-24.10%73 362
SEA LIMITED-43.31%71 265
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-13.76%65 531
SYNOPSYS, INC.-14.13%48 447
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-15.59%43 786