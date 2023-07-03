UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D)
OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) July 1, 2023
Microsoft Corporation
|Washington
|001-37845
|91-1144442
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)
(Commission
File Number)
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
|One Microsoft Way, Redmond, Washington
|98052-6399
(425) 882-8080
www.microsoft.com/investor
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
|☐
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
|☐
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
|☐
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
|☐
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading
Name of exchange
on which registered
|Common stock, $0.00000625 par value per share
|MSFT
|NASDAQ
|3.125% Notes due 2028
|MSFT
|NASDAQ
|2.625% Notes due 2033
|MSFT
|NASDAQ
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
|Item 5.03.
Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year
|(a)
The Board of Directors of Microsoft Corporation (the "Company") amended the Company's Bylaws, effective July 1, 2023. The amendments (1) in Section 1.2, require any person soliciting proxies from stockholders to use a proxy card color other than white, (2) in Section 1.12, clarify a meeting Chair's authority to determine the validity of nominations or submission of other matters, (3) in Section 1.13, implement procedural and other requirements for director nominations, including requiring compliance with Rule 14a-19under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (4) in Section 6.1, clarify requirements regarding stockholder lists, and (5) include certain other conforming, technical, and non-substantivechanges.
The foregoing summary of the amendments to the Company's Bylaws is qualified in its entirety by reference to the text of the Bylaws, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 3.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K andis incorporated herein by reference.
|Item 9.01.
Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits:
|3.2
|Bylaws of Microsoft Corporation
|104
|Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|MICROSOFT CORPORATION
|(Registrant)
|Date: July 3, 2023
/S/ Keith R. Dolliver
|Keith R. Dolliver
|Assistant Secretary
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Microsoft Corporation published this content on 03 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2023 20:08:10 UTC.