Microsoft : China's new tech export controls could give Beijing a say in TikTok sale

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China's new rules
around tech exports mean ByteDance's sale of TikTok's U.S.
operations could need Beijing's approval, a Chinese trade expert
told state media, a requirement that would complicate the forced
and politically charged divestment.
ByteDance has been ordered by President Donald Trump to
divest short video app TikTok in the United States amid security
concerns over the personal data it handles.
Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp are among
the suitors for the assets, which also includes TikTok's Canada,
New Zealand and Australia operations.
However, China late on Friday revised a list of technologies
that are banned or restricted for export for the first time in
12 years. Cui Fan, a professor of international trade at the
University of International Business and Economics in Beijing,
said the changes would apply to TikTok.
"If ByteDance plans to export related technologies, it
should go through the licensing procedures," Cui said in an
interview with Xinhua published on Saturday.
China's Ministry of Commerce added 23 items - including
technologies such as personal information push services based on
data analysis and artificial intelligence interactive interface
technology - to the restricted list.
It can take up to 30 days to obtain preliminary approval to
export the technology.
"We are studying the new regulations that were released
Friday. As with any cross-border transaction, we will follow the
applicable laws, which in this case include those of the United
States and China," ByteDance general counsel Erich Andersen
said.
TikTok's secret weapon is believed to be its recommendation
engine that keeps users glued to their screens. This engine, or
algorithm, powers TikTok's "For You" page, which recommends the
next video to watch based on an analysis of your behaviour.
Cui noted that ByteDance's development overseas had relied
on its domestic technology that provided the core algorithm and
said the company may need to transfer software codes or usage
rights to the new owner of TikTok from China to overseas.
"Therefore, it is recommended that ByteDance seriously
studies the adjusted catalogue and carefully considers whether
it is necessary to suspend" negotiations on a sale, he added.
China's foreign ministry has said it opposes the executive
orders Trump has placed on TikTok and that Beijing will defend
the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses.
