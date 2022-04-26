Microsoft : Cloud Strength Fuels Third Quarter Results - Form 8-K
Microsoft Cloud Strength Fuels Third Quarter Results
REDMOND, Wash. - April 26, 2022 - Microsoft Corp. today announced the following results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year:
Revenue was $49.4 billion and increased 18%
Operating income was $20.4 billion and increased 19%
Net income was $16.7 billion and increased 8% GAAP (up 13% non-GAAP)
Diluted earnings per share was $2.22 and increased 9% GAAP (up 14% non-GAAP)
Revenue and diluted earnings per share results include $(302) million and $(0.03) of additional impact from unfavorable foreign exchange rate movement within the quarter and $111 million and $(0.01) from Nuance, which closed on March 4, 2022, neither of which were included in the forward-looking guidance provided on January 25, 2022. Additional details are provided in the Earnings Call Slides.
"Going forward, digital technology will be the key input that powers the world's economic output," said Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft. "Across the tech stack, we are expanding our opportunity and taking share as we help customers differentiate, build resilience, and do more with less."
"Continued customer commitment to our cloud platform and strong sales execution drove better than expected commercial bookings growth of 28% and Microsoft Cloud revenue of $23.4 billion, up 32% year over year," said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.
The following table reconciles our financial results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to non-GAAP financial results. Additional information regarding our non-GAAP definition is provided below. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year.
Three Months Ended March 31,
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Revenue
Operating
Income
Net Income
Diluted
Earnings per
Share
2021 As Reported (GAAP)
$41,706
$17,048
$15,457
$2.03
Net income tax benefit related to India Supreme Court decision on withholding taxes
Microsoft returned $12.4 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, an increase of 25% compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.
Business Outlook
Microsoft will provide forward-looking guidance in connection with this quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call and webcast.
Quarterly Highlights, Product Releases, and Enhancements
Every quarter Microsoft delivers hundreds of products, either as new releases, services, or enhancements to current products and services. These releases are a result of significant research and development investments, made over multiple years, designed to help customers be more productive and secure and to deliver differentiated value across the cloud and the edge.
Here are the major product releases and other highlights for the quarter, organized by product categories, to help illustrate how we are accelerating innovation across our businesses while expanding our market opportunities.
Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)
To better execute Microsoft's mission, we focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our investor relations ESG website.
Webcast Details
Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer, Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Alice Jolla, chief accounting officer, Keith Dolliver, deputy general counsel, and Brett Iversen, general manager of investor relations, will host a conference call and webcast at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time (5:30 p.m. Eastern time) today to discuss details of the company's performance for the quarter and certain forward-looking information. The session may be accessed at http://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor. The webcast will be available for replay through the close of business on April 26, 2023.
Non-GAAP Definition
The India Supreme Court Decision Impact. In March 2021, the India Supreme Court issued a decision on withholding taxes in the case of Engineering Analysis Centre of Excellence Private Limited vs The Commissioner of Income Tax. Microsoft has historically paid India withholding taxes on software sales through distributor withholding and tax audit assessments in India. The India Supreme Court ruled favorably for companies in 86 separate appeals, some dating back to 2012, holding that software sales are not subject to India withholding taxes. Although Microsoft was not a party to the appeals, Microsoft's software sales in India were determined to be not subject to withholding taxes. Therefore, Microsoft recorded a net income tax benefit of $620 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 to reflect the results of the India Supreme Court decision impacting fiscal year 1996 through fiscal year 2016.
Microsoft has provided non-GAAP financial measures related to the India Supreme Court decision to aid investors in better understanding our performance. Microsoft believes these non-GAAP measures assist investors by providing additional insight into its operational performance and help clarify trends affecting its business. For comparability of reporting, management considers non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial results in evaluating business performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Constant Currency
Microsoft presents constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year. Microsoft has provided this non-GAAP financial information to aid investors in better understanding our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Selected Product and Service Revenue Constant Currency Reconciliation
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
Percentage Change
Y/Y (GAAP)
Constant Currency
Impact
Percentage Change
Y/Y (non-GAAP)
Constant
Currency
Office Commercial products and cloud services
12%
2%
14%
Office 365 Commercial
17%
3%
20%
Office Consumer products and cloud services
11%
1%
12%
LinkedIn
34%
1%
35%
Dynamics products and cloud services
22%
3%
25%
Dynamics 365
35%
3%
38%
Server products and cloud services
29%
3%
32%
Azure and other cloud services
46%
3%
49%
Windows OEM
11%
0%
11%
Windows Commercial products and cloud services
14%
5%
19%
Xbox content and services
4%
2%
6%
Search and news advertising excluding traffic acquisition costs
23%
2%
25%
Surface
13%
5%
18%
About Microsoft
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release that are "forward-looking statements" are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors such as:
intense competition in all of our markets that may lead to lower revenue or operating margins;
increasing focus on cloud-based services presenting execution and competitive risks;
significant investments in products and services that may not achieve expected returns;
acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances that may have an adverse effect on our business;
impairment of goodwill or amortizable intangible assets causing a significant charge to earnings;
cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities that could lead to reduced revenue, increased costs, liability claims, or harm to our reputation or competitive position;
disclosure and misuse of personal data that could cause liability and harm to our reputation;
the possibility that we may not be able to protect information stored in our products and services from use by others;
abuse of our advertising or social platforms that may harm our reputation or user engagement;
the development of the internet of things presenting security, privacy, and execution risks;
issues about the use of artificial intelligence in our offerings that may result in competitive harm, legal liability, or reputational harm;
excessive outages, data losses, and disruptions of our online services if we fail to maintain an adequate operations infrastructure;
quality or supply problems;
government litigation and regulatory activity relating to competition rules that may limit how we design and market our products;
potential consequences under trade, anti-corruption, and other laws resulting from our global operations;
laws and regulations relating to the handling of personal data that may impede the adoption of our services or result in increased costs, legal claims, fines, or reputational damage;
claims against us that may result in adverse outcomes in legal disputes;
uncertainties relating to our business with government customers;
additional tax liabilities;
the possibility that we may fail to protect our source code;
legal changes, our evolving business model, piracy, and other factors may decrease the value of our intellectual property;
claims that Microsoft has infringed the intellectual property rights of others;
damage to our reputation or our brands that may harm our business and operating results;
adverse economic or market conditions that may harm our business;
catastrophic events or geo-political conditions, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, that may disrupt our business;
exposure to increased economic and operational uncertainties from operating a global business, including the effects of foreign currency exchange and
the dependence of our business on our ability to attract and retain talented employees.
For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with Microsoft's business, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of Microsoft's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Microsoft's Investor Relations department at (800) 285-7772 or at Microsoft's Investor Relations website at http://www.microsoft.com/en-us/investor.
All information in this release is as of March 31, 2022. The company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the company's expectations.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
INCOME STATEMENTS
(In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue:
Product
$17,366
$16,873
$54,776
$52,136
Service and other
31,994
24,833
91,629
69,800
Total revenue
49,360
41,706
146,405
121,936
Cost of revenue:
Product
4,584
4,277
14,707
13,932
Service and other
11,031
8,768
31,514
24,309
Total cost of revenue
15,615
13,045
46,221
38,241
Gross margin
33,745
28,661
100,184
83,695
Research and development
6,306
5,204
17,663
15,029
Sales and marketing
5,595
5,082
15,521
14,260
General and administrative
1,480
1,327
4,151
3,585
Operating income
20,364
17,048
62,849
50,821
Other income (expense), net
(174)
188
380
876
Income before income taxes
20,190
17,236
63,229
51,697
Provision for income taxes
3,462
1,779
7,231
6,884
Net income
$16,728
$15,457
$55,998
$44,813
Earnings per share:
Basic
$2.23
$2.05
$7.46
$5.93
Diluted
$2.22
$2.03
$7.41
$5.88
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
7,493
7,539
7,504
7,554
Diluted
7,534
7,597
7,552
7,617
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENTS
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income
$
16,728
$
15,457
$
55,998
$
44,813
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Net change related to derivatives
6
18
8
30
Net change related to investments
(2,882)
(1,705)
(4,047)
(2,398)
Translation adjustments and other
(37)
(218)
(259)
634
Other comprehensive loss
(2,913)
(1,905)
(4,298)
(1,734)
Comprehensive income
$
13,815
$
13,552
$
51,700
$
43,079
BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions) (Unaudited)
March 31,
2022
June 30,
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$12,498
$14,224
Short-term investments
92,195
116,110
Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments
104,693
130,334
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $505 and $751
32,613
38,043
Inventories
3,296
2,636
Other current assets
13,320
13,393
Total current assets
153,922
184,406
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $58,053 and $51,351
70,298
59,715
Operating lease right-of-use assets
12,916
11,088
Equity investments
6,907
5,984
Goodwill
67,371
49,711
Intangible assets, net
11,348
7,800
Other long-term assets
21,845
15,075
Total assets
$344,607
$333,779
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$16,085
$15,163
Current portion of long-term debt
1,749
8,072
Accrued compensation
9,067
10,057
Short-term income taxes
4,646
2,174
Short-term unearned revenue
34,027
41,525
Other current liabilities
11,865
11,666
Total current liabilities
77,439
88,657
Long-term debt
48,177
50,074
Long-term income taxes
26,483
27,190
Long-term unearned revenue
2,769
2,616
Deferred income taxes
304
198
Operating lease liabilities
11,357
9,629
Other long-term liabilities
15,154
13,427
Total liabilities
181,683
191,791
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock and paid-in capital-shares authorized 24,000; outstanding 7,483 and 7,519
85,767
83,111
Retained earnings
79,633
57,055
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,476)
1,822
Total stockholders' equity
162,924
141,988
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$344,607
$333,779
CASH FLOWS STATEMENTS
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operations
Net income
$16,728
$15,457
$55,998
$44,813
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operations:
Depreciation, amortization, and other
3,773
2,936
10,481
8,342
Stock-based compensation expense
1,906
1,525
5,505
4,547
Net recognized losses (gains) on investments and derivatives
105
(351)
(566)
(833)
Deferred income taxes
(198)
(88)
(5,985)
(116)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
857
290
5,800
5,125
Inventories
(279)
(329)
(662)
(349)
Other current assets
91
478
1,861
1,154
Other long-term assets
(724)
(885)
(2,230)
(2,446)
Accounts payable
520
833
284
1,181
Unearned revenue
(209)
(473)
(7,437)
(6,764)
Income taxes
1,091
1,074
1,687
(2,277)
Other current liabilities
1,287
1,590
(1,111)
394
Other long-term liabilities
438
122
781
1,259
Net cash from operations
25,386
22,179
64,406
54,030
Financing
Cash premium on debt exchange
0
(1,754)
0
(1,754)
Repayments of debt
(4,197)
(500)
(9,023)
(3,750)
Common stock issued
477
396
1,380
1,243
Common stock repurchased
(8,822)
(6,930)
(23,939)
(20,208)
Common stock cash dividends paid
(4,645)
(4,221)
(13,503)
(12,307)
Other, net
(158)
(183)
(522)
(339)
Net cash used in financing
(17,345)
(13,192)
(45,607)
(37,115)
Investing
Additions to property and equipment
(5,340)
(5,089)
(17,015)
(14,170)
Acquisition of companies, net of cash acquired, and purchases of intangible and other assets
(18,719)
(7,512)
(20,775)
(8,408)
Purchases of investments
(8,723)
(18,375)
(21,537)
(48,047)
Maturities of investments
1,099
15,016
15,214
44,546
Sales of investments
16,693
5,876
25,218
10,711
Other, net
(1,181)
400
(1,687)
(1,356)
Net cash used in investing
(16,171)
(9,684)
(20,582)
(16,724)
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
